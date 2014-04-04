Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Baseball is a game of opportunity. And, Reds rookie catcher Tucker Barnhart is getting his chance.

While catcher Devin Mesoraco is on the disabled list, veteran Brayan Pena is getting the bulk of the playing time. Now, Barnhart, who earned his first career appearance on the Opening Day roster after a strong spring, will get his first start behind the plate on Thursday when right-hander Homer Bailey makes his season debut.

“Opening Day was a dream come true,” said Barnhart, who was a 10th-round pick in the 2009 first-year player draft. “To actually be on the field (Thursday) will be awesome. I‘m sure I’ll be a little more ramped up. Hopefully, I can get control of my emotions and play well. After the first inning or my first at bat, hopefully, it’ll be just another game.”

The Reds are deep at the catching position, even after trading Ryan Hanigan in the offseason. Veteran Corky Miller and Barnhart are the top minor-league backstops with Mesoraco and Pena likely to anchor the big-league roster throughout this season.

Barnhart batted .417 with two doubles in his last six appearances in the spring. But manager Bryan Price said Barnhart’s defensive ability is what earned him a roster spot. The Indianapolis native won the Rawlings minor league gold glove award in 2011.

“The priority with that position is that it’s a defensive position,” Price said on Monday. “We know that he can receive and throw and block pitches. He calls a good game. Our pitchers enjoy throwing to him. He’s ready defensively.”

Price said Barnhart still has much to learn, and the 23-year old realizes the clock is ticking on his first big-league stint. For now, Barnhart has bigger concerns. “Getting enough tickets for friends and family for Thursday,” he said.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-1

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Homer Bailey, 2013: 11-12, 3.49 ERA) vs. Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 2013: 15-10, 3.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tony Cingrani has 19 consecutive starts allowing five or fewer hits. In his season debut on Wednesday, Cingrani allowed only two hits in seven innings, walked two and struck out nine. Despite being only 24 years old, Cingrani has a veteran-like presence on the mound. He didn’t pitch after Sept. 10 due to lower back issues but appears fully healthy now.

--C Tucker Barnhart, a late addition to the Reds’ Opening Day roster due to an injury to Devin Mesoraco, will make his first career start on Thursday afternoon when RHP Homer Bailey makes his season debut. Barnhart, a 10th-round pick in the June 2009 first-year player draft, hit .412 with two doubles in his last six appearances in Spring Training.

--C Devin Mesoraco (oblique) is on track to return for the Reds’ series in St. Louis April 7-9. He will join Double-A Pensacola on Thursday and will make three appearances for the Blue Wahoos, including being behind the plate for Mat Latos’ rehab start on April 3.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder strain) could return for the Reds’ series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field April 18-20. Marshall threw live batting practice on April 1 at extended spring training in Goodyear, Ariz., and manager Bryan Price said he came out of it just fine. Marshall plans to throw an inning on April 4. He is eligible to come off the DL on April 5.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow, left knee) will throw five innings for Double-A Pensacola on April 3. If all goes well, manager Bryan Price would like to get Latos back in the rotation for either the Tampa Bay series (April 11-13) or Pittsburgh series (April 14-16). Latos underwent surgery Feb. 14 to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, an injury suffered the first week of Spring Training. He had bone chips removed from his right elbow in October.

--RHP Jonathan Broxton (right forearm) is expected back for the Reds’ series in St. Louis on April 7-9. Manager Bryan Price wants Broxton, who had right forearm surgery last August, to throw back-to-back outings before he returns. Broxton’s next step is to throw one inning for Double-A Pensacola on April 4.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman, who was struck on the forehead by a line drive on March 19, was examined by a doctor on April 2. Manager Bryan Price said Chapman continues to do everything expected of him in his rehab after having a titanium plate inserted in his skull to stabilize fractures above his left eye. Chapman’s recovery was estimated to be 6-8 weeks. In the meantime, Reds manager Bryan Price will use closers according to best matchups.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”You just try to remove your mind from it. I had a lot of adrenaline rushing. It’s the first game of the season, against the Cardinals. Take some Excedrin and you’re good to go. - RHP Tony Cingrani, on waiting out a two-hour, 40-minute rain delay Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Curtis Partch

RHP Nick Christiani

RHP Trevor Bell

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Roger Bernadina