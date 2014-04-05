Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Billy Hamilton hit just .256 and struck out nearly three times as often as he walked at Triple-A Louisville last season, so the idea of him struggling at the plate with the Reds this season is not all that foreign.

But Hamilton getting thrown out stealing? That’s not supposed to happen.

Alas, a tough first week of the season for Hamilton got a little more trying Friday night when he appeared as a pinch-runner in the eighth inning of the Reds’ 4-3 loss to the Mets and was thrown out trying to steal second.

To be fair to Hamilton -- who didn’t start Friday after going 0-for-12 with six strikeouts in the Reds’ first three games -- he wasn’t exactly running in optimal base-stealing conditions: The game-time temperature was 41 degrees and a cold drizzle pelted Citi Field most of the night.

Still, in a one-run game, Hamilton had one job when he pinch-ran for slow-footed catcher Brayan Pena.

“He’s out there to get into scoring position,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “After the first strike, it becomes increasingly difficult.”

Mets reliever Kyle Farnsworth made four pickoff throws to first before Hamilton took off on an 0-2 pitch to Ramon Santiago. But Mets backup catcher Anthony Recker -- who entered the game with Farnsworth in a double switch an inning earlier -- made a perfect throw to the shortstop side of second base, where Ruben Tejada slapped the tag on Hamilton.

“There are better conditions to run under,” Price said. “It was a perfect pitch and a perfect throw from Recker. And they still just got him.”

It was just the second time Hamilton’s been caught stealing in 15 big league attempts. Coincidentally, he was thrown out by another Mets backup catcher, Juan Centeno, last Sept. 23.

“We know that he’s going to be a high-percentage base stealer in the major leagues,” Price said.

To do that, Hamilton will have to get on base at a far better clip than he’s done thus far this season. He drew just one walk in the Reds’ first three games, a stretch in which he didn’t attempt a steal.

Hamilton said before Friday’s game that the night off might help him relax and get back to his usual approach at the plate. He’ll have plenty of opportunity to get back on track this weekend: Price said Friday afternoon that Hamilton would start each of the final two games of the series against the Mets.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-3

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 0-1, 1.29 ERA) at Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 0-0, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jonathan Broxton (recovery from torn flexor mass tendon surgery) began a rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola on Friday night, when he started and threw a scoreless first inning. Broxton was scheduled to pitch again for Pensacola on Saturday and will likely returns to the Reds’ active roster on Monday as long as he comes out of the weekend without any problems. Broxton is expected to serve as the Reds’ closer once he is activated.

--RHP Mat Latos (left knee surgery) is scheduled to make a second rehab start on Tuesday, when he will start for Triple-A Louisville. Latos allowed five runs over four innings and threw 75 pitches for Double-A Pensacola on Wednesday. The Reds are hopeful he’ll be able to rejoin their rotation following Tuesday’s start. Latos underwent surgery for a torn left meniscus on Feb. 14.

--C Devon Mesoraco (oblique) played in his second rehab game for Double-A Pensacola on Friday and went 0-for-3 before exiting after seven innings. Mesoraco is scheduled to play nine innings on Saturday before he is re-evaluated by the Reds. He went on the disabled list March 30, retroactive to March 21.

--CF Billy Hamilton, mired in an 0-for-12 slump to start the season, didn’t start Friday night but was caught stealing in the eighth inning of the Reds’ 4-3 loss to the Mets. Hamilton said he could use the night off to adjust his mental approach after striking out six times in the first three games. He struck out just nine times in 55 at-bats during spring training, when he hit .327. The speedy Hamilton, who stole 408 bases in his first 515 professional games, reached base just once, via a walk, in the first three games, a stretch in which he didn’t attempt a steal.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s frustrating to lose. And more frustrating to lose by one run than to get blown out.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, after a 4-3 loss to the New York Mets on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Aroldis Chapman (facial fractures) was hurt when struck by a comebacker March 19, and he had a plate surgically inserted in his skull March 20. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was re-examined April 2, and he might be able to return in May.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola on April 3. If all goes well, manager Bryan Price would like to get Latos back in the rotation for either the Tampa Bay series (April 11-13) or Pittsburgh series (April 14-16).

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw live batting practice on April 1 at extended spring training in Goodyear, Ariz., and manager Bryan Price said he came out of it just fine. Marshall plans to throw an inning April 4, and he could be back with the Reds around April 18-20.

--RHP Jonathan Broxton (right elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He will throw one inning for Double-A Pensacola on April 4, and he could be back with the Reds around April 7-9.

--C Devin Mesoraco (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola on April 3, and he is on track to return for the Reds’ April 7-9 series in St. Louis.

--OF/INF Skip Schumaker (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He is expected to miss a month.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He still was not able to throw across the diamond at game speed as spring ended.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Curtis Partch

RHP Nick Christiani

RHP Trevor Bell

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Roger Bernadina