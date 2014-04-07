Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The Cincinnati Reds began spring training with 188 saves worth of closing experience at the back end of their bullpen in Aroldis Chapman and Jonathan Broxton.

But with Broxton still recovering from last summer’s torn flexor mass tendon surgery and Chapman sidelined until at least mid-May after suffering facial fractures when he was hit by a line drive in March, the Reds’ first save of 2013 was recorded by Manny Parra, who notched the first save of his professional career Sunday by throwing two perfect innings in a 2-1 win over the New York Mets.

With Broxton expected to come off the disabled list on Tuesday and slide right into the closer’s role, Parra’s first save may be his last for a while. But it served as a reminder of the progress he’s made since shifting to the bullpen with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2012 and in particular since joining the Reds last year.

Parra has a 3.02 ERA and has struck out 60 batters in 50 2/3 innings with the Reds since the start of the 2013 season. He had a 5.12 ERA and 479 strikeouts in 513 innings over 172 games, including 74 starts, for the Brewers from 2007 through 2012.

“(The save) was great to see because we’ve seen the evolution of a guy that has developed into really one of the better left-handed pitchers out of the bullpen, I think, right now in the National League,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He’s pitching with great confidence, making great pitches.”

The only problem for Parra on Sunday, when he threw 19 of his 23 pitches for strikes? He didn’t know what to do after his last pitch struck out Ike Davis for the final out.

“At the end of the game, I didn’t even really k now what to do,” said Parra, who made his 233rd major league appearance and 353rd professional appearance Sunday. “It was just awesome.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-4

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (LHP Tony Cingrani, 0-0, 0.00) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Billy Hamilton (sprained left middle finger) was out of the starting lineup for the third straight game Sunday, when the Reds edged the New York Mets, 2-1. Hamilton had a routine night off Friday, when he was injured as he was thrown out trying to steal second base in the eighth inning of the Reds’ 4-3 loss. He entered Saturday’s game as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning and didn’t play at all on Sunday. Manager Bryan Price said Sunday morning that he hoped Hamilton could return to the lineup on Monday against St. Louis.

--RHP Jonathon Broxton (recovery from torn flexor mass tendon surgery) continued his rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola on Saturday, when, for the second straight day, he started and threw a scoreless first inning. Broxton is expected to meet the Reds in St. Louis on Monday and could be activated by Tuesday. He will be the Reds’ closer once he returns to the roster.

--C Devon Mesoraco (oblique) played in his third rehab game for Double-A Pensacola on Saturday and went 0-for-2 before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the fifth inning. Mesoraco was supposed to play all nine innings, but the game was delayed by rain and Reds manager Bryan Price said Mesoraco was pulled as a precaution. Mesoraco is scheduled to join the Reds in St. Louis when they begin a three-game series against the Cardinals on Monday.

--RHP Alfredo Simon made his first start since 2011 a memorable one Sunday afternoon, when he allowed just one run over seven innings and earned the win as the Reds edged the Mets, 2-1. Simon, who had made 99 consecutive relief appearance since his most recent start on Sept. 28, 2011, allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out six over seven innings. He threw just 79 pitches, 56 for strikes. Simon is in the rotation in place of injured RHP Mat Latos.

--LHP Manny Parra earned the first save of his professional career Sunday afternoon, when he retired all six batters he faced to close out the Reds’ 2-1 win over the Mets. Parra struck out two and threw just 23 pitches, 19 for strikes. He got the call one day after J.J. Hoover, who has been closing in the absence of the injured Aroldis Chapman and Jonathon Broxton, gave up a walk-off grand slam in a 6-3 loss. Parra’s first save came in his 233rd big league outing and in his 453rd professional appearance overall.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ll take it -- we need it.” -- Reds LF Ryan Ludwick, who drove in the winning run with a sixth-inning RBI single as Cincinnati edged the New York Mets 2-1 on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Aroldis Chapman (facial fractures) was hurt when struck by a comebacker March 19, and he had a plate surgically inserted in his skull March 20. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was re-examined April 2, and he might be able to return in May.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola on April 3. If all goes well, manager Bryan Price would like to get Latos back in the rotation for either the Tampa Bay series (April 11-13) or Pittsburgh series (April 14-16).

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw live batting practice on April 1 at extended spring training in Goodyear, Ariz., and manager Bryan Price said he came out of it just fine. Marshall plans to throw an inning April 4, and he could be back with the Reds around April 18-20.

--RHP Jonathan Broxton (right elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He will throw one inning for Double-A Pensacola on April 4, and he could be back with the Reds around April 7-9.

--C Devin Mesoraco (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola on April 3, and he is on track to return for the Reds’ April 7-9 series in St. Louis.

--OF/INF Skip Schumaker (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He is expected to miss a month.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He still was not able to throw across the diamond at game speed as spring ended.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Curtis Partch

RHP Nick Christiani

RHP Trevor Bell

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Roger Bernadina