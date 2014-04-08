Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The Cincinnati Reds might have fallen to 2-5 Monday with a 5-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, but the cavalry is coming.

Cincinnati fielded an Opening Day roster with eight players on the disabled list, the most in MLB and its most since 2007, when it also had eight on the shelf. Slowly but surely, its desired roster is taking shape.

It welcomed back catcher Devin Mesoraco on Monday, although he sat so that backup Brayan Pena could catch Tony Cingrani, They also got center fielder Billy Hamilton back from a jammed left middle finger suffered on Friday night in New York.

Manager Bryan Price expects right-hander Jonathan Broxton, who will be the team’s closer until lefty Aroldis Chapman returns from multiple injuries suffered when he took a line drive off the head in a spring training game on March 19, to return Tuesday night from his rehab assignment in Double-A Pensacola.

Starting pitcher Mat Latos is making a rehab start Tuesday night for Louisville at Columbus and could be back next week. Utility man Skip Schumaker (dislocated left shoulder) could also return before April flips into May.

So if the Reds can hang on against a difficult April schedule until they get key pieces back, they might be able to challenge for a playoff berth.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-5

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Homer Bailey, 0-1, 8.31 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 1-0, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tony Cingrani just couldn’t command his fastball Monday and took the loss, needing 88 pitches to get through four innings. Cingrani allowed just three hits, extending his MLB-record string of starts at the beginning of a career allowing five hits or less to 20 starts, but walked four and had eight three-ball counts. He didn’t blame the raw conditions (49 degrees and light rain), saying he just didn’t throw strikes.

--RHP Homer Bailey has traditionally struggled in his career against St. Louis and will try to reverse that trend Tuesday night. Bailey gave up four runs over 4 1/3 innings in a 7-6 loss Thursday, giving up a 3-0 first-inning lead. In his career against the Cardinals, Bailey is 5-10 with a 4.90 earned run average.

--CF Billy Hamilton (finger) was back in the lineup Monday and turned a single into an easy double in the top of the first inning for his first hit of the season. Hamilton was injured Friday night at the New York Mets when he jammed his left middle finger stealing second base as a pinch-runner and didn’t start in either of the series’ last two games. He went 1-for-5 in this game, flying out to end it with the tying runs on base.

--C Devin Mesoraco (oblique) was activated off the 15-day disabled list Monday after playing three rehabilitation games at Double-A Pensacola (Southern League). Mesoraco, who went 0-for-5 with two walks and an RBI, could make his first start of the season Tuesday night. He’s expected to eventually be the everyday catcher.

--C Tucker Barnhart was sent down to Triple-A Louisville after C Devin Mesocraco was activated. Barnhart went 2-for-8 in three games last week with Cincinnati, splitting time with Brayan Pena. A switch-hitter, Barnhart displayed good skills defensively, throwing out a base stealer and doing a good job of blocking low pitches.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just couldn’t throw strikes this time.” -- LHP Tony Cingrani, who gave up three hits and three runs, walking three and fanning five while working eight three-ball counts Monday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Billy Hamilton (finger) was back in the lineup April 7. Hamilton was injured April 4 at the New York Mets when he jammed his left middle finger stealing second base as a pinch-runner and didn’t start in either of the series’ last two games.

--C Devin Mesoraco (oblique) was activated off the 15-day disabled list April 7 after playing three rehabilitation games at Double-A Pensacola (Southern League).

--RHP Jonathan Broxton (right elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He spent two games on a rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola and was expected to return to the Reds April 8.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola on April 3 and was expected to make a rehab start April 8. If all goes well, manager Bryan Price would like to get Latos back in the rotation for either the Tampa Bay series (April 11-13) or Pittsburgh series (April 14-16).

--LHP Aroldis Chapman (facial fractures) was hurt when struck by a comebacker March 19, and he had a plate surgically inserted in his skull March 20. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was re-examined April 2, and he might be able to return in May.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw live batting practice on April 1 at extended spring training in Goodyear, Ariz., and manager Bryan Price said he came out of it just fine. Marshall plans to throw an inning April 4, and he could be back with the Reds around April 18-20.

--OF/INF Skip Schumaker (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He is expected to miss a month.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He still was not able to throw across the diamond at game speed as spring ended.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Curtis Partch

RHP Nick Christiani

RHP Trevor Bell

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Devin Mesoraco

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Roger Bernadina

