Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Mat Latos’ frustrating year became even more so on Friday when the right-handed starter experienced tenderness in his right elbow during a bullpen session.

Friday’s session was intended to be a precursor to Latos’ next rehab start. Instead, he’ll be shut down for an undetermined number of days before he throws again. It was just the latest setback for Latos, who was scratched from his rehab start on Wednesday due to inflammation in his elbow.

“There was still a little tenderness in the flexor mass,” Reds trainer Paul Lessard told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “It’s back to more treatment, instead of pitching. We were hoping if the bullpen went well today that maybe he could pitch on Sunday or Monday. That doesn’t look reasonable right now.”

Since joining the Reds, Latos has proven to be a workhorse for this club, tossing at least 209 innings each of the past two seasons. Last year, Latos went 14-7 with a 3.16 ERA in 32 starts.

The elbow issues first appeared late last season when bone spurs in his right elbow prevented him from starting the National League wild-card game at Pittsburgh. It later required surgery.

Latos’ string of bad luck continued on Feb. 14, the day pitchers and catchers reported to spring training, when Latos had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. He hasn’t pitched in a big-league game for Cincinnati yet.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-7

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 1-0, 1.29 ERA) vs. Rays (RHP Alex Cobb, 0-1, 3.00)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February) experienced tenderness in his elbow during a bullpen session Friday. He will be shut down for a few days before he resumes throwing. Latos was scratched from his last rehab start on Wednesday due to inflammation.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman (facial fractures) played catch on Thursday and Friday. He’ll take the next step on Monday when he plans to throw a bullpen session. Chapman was hurt when struck by a comebacker March 19, and he had a plate surgically inserted in his skull March 20. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

--RHP Johnny Cueto’s control abandoned him in the early innings of Friday’s start against Tampa Bay. He needed 46 pitches to get through two innings. But, Cueto managed to pitch seven innings in the Reds’ 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay and amass 119 pitches. What bodes well for Cueto, who had three stints on the DL last season, is that he got stronger in the latter stages of Friday’s outing, striking out two of the final three batters he faced.

--1B Joey Votto’s opposite-field home run in the ninth inning Friday was a good sign. It was Votto’s first homer this season but also was an indication that he’s getting back to his old self. Prior to a knee injury last year, Votto was known to drive the ball consistently to left-center and often with power. On Friday, it was a fastball away that Votto deposited 358 feet into the stands.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Unfortunately, we’ve wasted some good pitching. We’re playing outstanding defense, and we got another good start from Johnny (Cueto). Unfortunately, he was matched up against a good pitcher.” -- manager Bryan Price, after the Reds lost to LHP David Price and the Rays on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville in Columbus after reporting inflammation. He threw a bullpen session on April 11. He will wait a couple of days to see how he feels. If all goes well, his next rehab start will be scheduled.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw live batting practice on April 1 at extended spring training in Goodyear, Ariz., and manager Bryan Price said he came out of it just fine. He was scheduled to pitch an inning April 10 in an extended spring training game at the Reds’ facility in Goodyear, Ariz. Marshall could be back with the Reds around April 18-20.

--RHP Jonathan Broxton (right elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He spent two games on a rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola, and he was activated April 8.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman (facial fractures) was hurt when struck by a comebacker March 19, and he had a plate surgically inserted in his skull March 20. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was re-examined April 2, and he might be able to return in May. Chapman will throw his first bullpen session on April 14.

--OF/INF Skip Schumaker (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He is expected to miss a month.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He still was not able to throw across the diamond at game speed as spring ended.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Broxton (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Curtis Partch

RHP Nick Christiani

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Devin Mesoraco

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Roger Bernadina