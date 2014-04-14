Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price is willing to shake things up in an effort to revive his stagnant offense.

On Sunday, Price batted first baseman Joey Votto in the No. 2 spot in the order for the second straight day, a move long clamored for by the fan base and some pundits. “I don’t feel like a sit-on-your-hands type approach is the way to get this thing turned around,” says Price.

In the first 11 games this season, Cincinnati was batting .219 as a team and had scored three or fewer runs seven times and two or fewer runs on four occasions. On Sunday afternoon, they erupted for 12 runs on 13 hits in a 12-4 win over Tampa Bay.

“We just have to keep the faith,” said Price, who held a team meeting following Saturday’s 1-0 loss. “Pressure is self-induced. We know we have a good team. We just need to go out and play the way we’re capable of playing.”

Votto had batted second on just eight previous occasions. Saturday was his first start in the No. 2 hole since Aug. 8, 2008 vs. the Houston Astros. Votto has made 735 starts batting third.

On Saturday, Votto went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk, but the Reds were shut out 1-0. In Sunday’s game, he followed Billy Hamilton’s leadoff single in the third with a mammoth 452-foot home run to center.

Sunday’s game produced a season high for runs and hits. The five-run third inning was the most runs they’d scored in an inning this season and the first time they have batted around. A pinch-hit grand slam by outfielder Chris Heisey capped the scoring on Sunday.

Tweaks to the batting order aside, the Reds are confident that their lineup has the potential to score more consistently as the season progresses.

“Baseball is a game of failure,” said right fielder Jay Bruce. “It’s a tough game. Over the course of the year, we’re going to do just fine. We just have to be prepared and ready to take advantages of those situations when we have runners on base.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-8

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Wandy Rodriguez, 0-2, 5.73 ERA) at Reds (RHP Homer Bailey, 0-1, 7.71)

--RHP Mat Latos received bad, but not horrible news on Sunday when it was determined that he’d suffered a flexor mass strain that will further delay his rehab but not require surgery. Latos will be shut down for 10-14 days before he resumes throwing. “Seems like every time I take a step forward, I‘m taking eight steps backward,” Latos said Saturday. Latos had surgery to remove bone spurs in his elbow following last season. He had left knee surgery during Spring Training.

--1B Joey Votto batted second for the second straight game in an effort to revive the Reds’ struggling offense. In the third inning, he followed Billy Hamilton’s leadoff single with a 452-foot home run to center. Manager Bryan Price said he’s willing to shake things up for his team, which batted .219 through 11 games. Votto went 1-for-4 with two RBIs on Sunday.

--C Devin Mesoraco was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on April 7. Since then, he’s hit safely in all five appearances. Mesoraco’s improvement on defense resulted in the Reds trading Ryan Hanigan in the offseason and handing the reins to Mesoraco, who began the season on the DL. “I feel good at the plate, real confident up there,” he said. “It’s been a good five games for me.”

--LHP Sean Marshall’s long road to recovery has some light at the end of the tunnel. Marshall is expected to pitch back to back games for Triple-A Louisville this week. Barring any setbacks, he could rejoin the club in Chicago April 18-20. Marshall’s return would give the Reds another left-handed option in the bullpen along with Manny Parra.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just have to keep the faith. Pressure is self-induced. We know we have a good team. We just need to go out and play the way we’re capable of playing.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, who held a team meeting following Saturday’s 1-0 loss. The Reds ended up winning on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville in Columbus after reporting inflammation. He threw a bullpen session on April 11. As of April 13, he will be shut down for 10-14 days due to a flexor mass strain.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw live batting practice on April 1 at extended spring training in Goodyear, Ariz., and manager Bryan Price said he came out of it just fine. He was scheduled to pitch an inning April 10 in an extended spring training game at the Reds’ facility in Goodyear, Ariz. He is expected to pitch back to back games for Triple-A Louisville during the week of April 14. Barring any setbacks, Marshall could rejoin the club in Chicago April 18-20.

--RHP Jonathan Broxton (right elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He spent two games on a rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola, and he was activated April 8.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman (facial fractures) was hurt when struck by a comebacker March 19, and he had a plate surgically inserted in his skull March 20. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was re-examined April 2, and he might be able to return in May. Chapman will throw his first bullpen session on April 14.

--OF/INF Skip Schumaker (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He is expected to miss a month.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He still was not able to throw across the diamond at game speed as spring ended.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Broxton (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Curtis Partch

RHP Nick Christiani

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Devin Mesoraco

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Roger Bernadina

===