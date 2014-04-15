Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- While there remain significant mental hurdles to overcome for Cincinnati Reds closer Aroldis Chapman, the Cuban left-hander looked sharp Monday during a 25-pitch bullpen session, his first appearance on the mound since being struck in the head by a line drive during a spring training game on March 19.

“He threw the ball outstanding,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He threw all of his pitches, including his slider. He was extremely enthusiastic and happy to be out there, as we all were. It was exciting. I think facing batters will be the biggest hurdle for him initially, but we haven’t seen any reason to feel like he’s other than optimistic about getting back on the mound.”

Chapman was struck in the forehead by a liner off the bat of the Royals’ Salvador Perez and suffered fractures above his eye and nose and a mild concussion. He later had surgery to insert a plate and screws to stabilize the fractures. Chapman regularly wears a stocking cap to cover the staples used to close the incision.

The next step for Chapman is to throw live batting practice with game situations. But Price said Chapman will throw a few more bullpens before throwing BP. What’s yet to be determined is if Chapman will throw from behind a screen, at least initially. Price isn’t a huge fan of screens since they often can impact a pitcher’s mechanics.

“It will really end up with where he’s comfortable,” said Price. “If he wants to throw with a screen in front of him that first time facing hitters, that’s up to him. Sometimes, the screen forces you to try to throw the ball and then finish behind it. It can affect you in a negative way.”

The Reds will wait to see how Chapman responds to Monday’s outing before determining next steps. Chapman says he’s ready to move forward.

“I’ll do whatever they decide to do with me,” Chapman said through interpreter Tomas Vera. “I have to wait for the doctor’s decision, and Bryan’s decision. Whatever they tell me to do, I’ll do it. I feel good physically, mentally, and my arm feels really well.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-8

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 2-0, 3.46 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 1-1, 2.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Homer Bailey, who signed a six-year, $105 million contract extension in February, has struggled in his first three starts this season. Monday night, Bailey allowed four home runs in five innings. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out nine, but his ERA ballooned to 8.16. Oddly enough, Bailey’s worst outing of the season Monday came against the Pirates, whom he was 8-5 with a 2.91 ERA against in his career. “I‘m definitely not a stranger to adversity, so I know how to overcome it,” Bailey said. “Just need to go back to the drawing board.”

--C Devin Mesoraco’s two-out, game-tying home run in the sixth inning Monday continued his torrid pace since coming off the disabled list. Mesoraco hit safely in all five of his appearances, including three two-hit games since coming off the DL with two homers and five RBIs.

--LF Ryan Ludwick is healthy and taking a more aggressive approach at the plate. After missing most of last season with a torn labrum suffered on Opening Day, Ludwick has started 11 of 13 games and extended his hitting streak to six games on Monday with a solo home run, his second, in the fourth inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve never seen anything like that. I’ve seen a lot of home runs hit, but not on a night like that. It’s raining, it’s cooler. You wouldn’t think the ball would carry the way it did. It made for a fascinating six innings, that’s for sure.” - Reds manager Bryan Price, after seeing the Reds and Pirates combine for 10 home runs in a Monday game suspended in the seventh inning because of rain with the score tied 7-7.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Aroldis Chapman (fractures above eye, nose) threw 25 pitches off the mound Monday and looked sharp. The Reds will wait to see how Chapman responds before scheduling his next bullpen session. The next significant step will be for Chapman to throw live batting practice with game situations, possibly from behind a screen.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder) will start back-to-back games for Triple-A Louisville beginning Tuesday. Barring any setbacks, Marshall could rejoin the club in Chicago April 18-20.

--IF Skip Schumaker (left shoulder) is playing catch and hitting off a tee. It is not yet determined when he’ll be sent out for a rehab appearance.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville in Columbus after reporting inflammation. He threw a bullpen session on April 11. As of April 13, he will be shut down for 10-14 days due to a flexor mass strain.

--RHP Jonathan Broxton (right elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He spent two games on a rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola, and he was activated April 8.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He still was not able to throw across the diamond at game speed as spring ended.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Broxton (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Curtis Partch

RHP Nick Christiani

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Devin Mesoraco

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Roger Bernadina