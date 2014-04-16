Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Despite being the beneficiary of an overturned call in Monday’s game, Reds third baseman Todd Frazier isn’t an advocate of replay.

“At the beginning, I was,” Frazier said. “But it takes the human element out of the game.”

With one out in the fourth inning Monday, Frazier hit a fly ball down the right-field line. Pirates right fielder Travis Snider made a diving attempt to catch the ball but instead it caromed off his left chin and was ruled foul.

While trainers attended to Snider, Reds manager Bryan Price got a good enough look at the replay and challenged the call. After a two-minute, 30-second review, the umps were overruled and Frazier was awarded a double.

“Now, if I hit 40 doubles instead of 39, I might change my mind (about replay),” Frazier quipped.

Frazier hit his fourth home run on Tuesday night in a 7-5 victory over the Pirates.

Through 12 games, Cincinnati has been involved in five replay reviews, three by opponents. There have been four managerial challenges and one umpire review. Of the five reviews, three calls were confirmed and two were overturned.

The ruling on Frazier’s popup factored heavily in Monday’s game because, one batter later, first baseman Joey Votto hit a two-out, two-run home run to put the Reds ahead. The game was later suspended after six innings due to rain with the score tied 7-7.

It came as no surprise to Price that replay would factor into Monday’s game, a wild affair in which the teams combined for 10 home runs. “It was a ‘Twilight Zone’ game, to be honest with you,” Price said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-9

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 0-2, 4.00 ERA) at Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 0-2, 2.14)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sam LeCure learned around 30 minutes before game time Tuesday that he would start the seventh inning of a game suspended due to rain after six innings Monday. LeCure allowed three hits and one run in two innings, earning his first loss in an 8-7 Pirates win. “Most relief pitchers don’t like to know too far ahead of time that they’re pitching,” manager Bryan Price said. “They’d rather you just flip them the ball and say, ‘You’re in there.’ He got more advance notice than normal, but certainly less than a starting pitcher.”

--INF Neftali Soto doubled in the fifth inning Monday night for his first major league hit. Soto had 12 at-bats in 13 games late last season, mostly in pinch-hitting roles. He had eight pinch-hit appearances, struck out six times and was hit by a pitch. Soto has played 718 minor league games during which he batted .272 with 105 homers and 405 RBI in 718 games.

--C Devin Mesoraco singled three times in four at-bats on Tuesday night, including once with the bases loaded to drive in two runs in the seventh inning. It was his fourth game with at least two hits since being reinstated from the disabled list on April 7.

--3B Todd Frazier said his two-run home run Tuesday night against Pirates starter Gerrit Cole was a good sign. “I’ve still got that little power to the opposite field, which is nice to see,” Frazier said of his fourth homer. “It was a slider. I‘m starting to see more breaking balls. Sometimes you just surprise yourself, I guess.”

--RHP Mike Leake isn’t just a good-hitting pitcher. He’s simply a good hitter. Leake hit his third career home run Tuesday night, off Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole in the sixth inning. He singled earlier in the game for his 59th career hit, most of any pitcher since Leake’s debut in 2010. Leake went 2-for-3 with two RBI while also pitching six strong innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Now, if I hit 40 doubles instead of 39, I might change my mind (about replay).” -- 3B Todd Frazier, who isn’t an advocate of replay even though he was the beneficiary of an overturned call in Monday’s game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Aroldis Chapman (fractures above eye, nose) threw 25 pitches off the mound Monday and looked sharp. The Reds will wait to see how Chapman responds before scheduling his next bullpen session. The next significant step will be for Chapman to throw live batting practice with game situations, possibly from behind a screen.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder) started for Triple-A Louisville on April 15 in the first of what’s planned to be back-to-back starts. Barring any setbacks, Marshall could rejoin the club in Chicago, April 18-20.

--IF Skip Schumaker (left shoulder) is playing catch and hitting off a tee. It is not yet determined when he’ll be sent out for a rehab appearance.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville in Columbus after reporting inflammation. He threw a bullpen session on April 11. As of April 13, he will be shut down for 10-14 days due to a flexor mass strain.

--RHP Jonathan Broxton (right elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He spent two games on a rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola, and he was activated April 8.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He still was not able to throw across the diamond at game speed as spring ended.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Broxton (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Curtis Partch

RHP Nick Christiani

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Devin Mesoraco

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Roger Bernadina