Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati manager Bryan Price, who spent four seasons as the club’s pitching coach, watched first-hand as right-hander Mike Leake matured since making his debut with the Reds in 2010 with no minor league experience.

After being drafted by the Reds eighth overall out of Arizona State University, Leake was kept on a short leash, averaging 5.75 innings in his first 24 appearances. Last year, Leake tossed 192 1/3 innings over 31 starts. Price believes Leake is ready to take the next step toward becoming a consistently productive starter.

“The value in starting pitchers is innings,” Price said. “Early in his career, we were so concerned about innings and pitch-limits that very rarely did he see the seventh or eighth inning. Now he’s earned the right to pitch later in the game. He’s got a great work ethic. He’s shown the durability.”

A day before beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 on Wednesday, Leake pitched 6 2/3 innings allowing three runs and five hits with one walk and a career-high eight strikeouts in Cincinnati’s 7-5 victory over Pittsburgh. Leake threw 110 pitches Tuesday. He is 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA this season in three starts.

“Every year the maturity level has progressed,” Leake said. “I have gotten behind batters a little more than I would like this year which put a little more pressure on myself. It’s just about being a little smarter. I tend to get hurt early in the count. It’ll come.”

Price said he has no qualms with allowing Leake more leeway in his starts. Despite being just 26 years old, Leake already has amassed 112 career starts.

“You only acquire innings if you are successful,” Price said. “You don’t see guys throw 240 innings with a 4.75 ERA. You have to pitch effectively and efficiently to get those innings. I think there’s a trust factor as well. (Leake) has earned our trust.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-9

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Friday -- Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 1-1, 1.20 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 0-1, 1.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Johnathan Broxton will be the primary closer while LHP Aroldis Chapman rehabs from injury. ”There might be times, based on the situation that we’ll use somebody else, most likely it would well against both lefties and righties. He also has a history as a closer, with 112 career saves including Tuesday night.

--LHP Manny Parra, the only left-hander in the Reds bullpen with LHP Aroldis Chapman and LHP Sean Marshall on the disabled list, has had to do just about everything. “He’s got to close, he has to set up, he has to get both left-handed and right-handed batters out, it would be nice to give him a reprieve,” said manager Bryan Price.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman will throw his second bullpen session Thursday. He is expected to throw up to four bullpens before possibly being cleared to throw live batting practice. Chapman will remain on an every-third day bullpen schedule with increasing pitch-counts. “His arm’s in great shape, it’s just about building up his endurance,” said manager Bryan Price.

--LHP Sean Marshall allowed one hit, a walk and had two strikeouts in one inning for Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. He will pitch again Wednesday, throwing back-to-back days for the first time. Reds bullpen coach Mack Jenkins watched the video feed of Marshall’s outing and gave a positive report. “He was sharp with the breaking ball and fastball,” manager Bryan Price said. “After he throws today we’ll re-evaluate him.”

--RHP Johnny Cueto was sensational Wednesday against Pittsburgh, tossing his third career shutout and seventh complete game. Cueto allowed just three hits with no walks and 12 strikeouts. “He had a real good changeup,” said manager Bryan Price. “He didn’t have to over-show his breaking ball. It was his game there in the ninth.” Cueto has gone at least seven innings in each of his starts this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He gave us a big boost today. We were looking to win our first series. Pittsburgh always is a lot to handle. He had a real good changeup. He didn’t have to over-show his breaking ball. It was his game to finish in the ninth.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, on RHP Johnny Cueto’s complete game shutout win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder) pitched back-to-back days April 15-16. Marshall could rejoin the club April 18-20.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman (fractures above eye, nose) threw 25 pitches off the mound April 14 and will throw again April 17. He is expected to throw up to four bullpens before possibly being cleared to throw live batting practice. Chapman will remain on an every-third day bullpen schedule with increasing pitch-counts.

--INF Skip Schumaker (left shoulder) is playing catch and hitting off a tee. It is not yet determined when he’ll be sent out for a rehab appearance.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville in Columbus after reporting inflammation. He threw a bullpen session on April 11. As of April 13, he will be shut down for 10-14 days due to a flexor mass strain.

--RHP Jonathan Broxton (right elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He spent two games on a rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola, and he was activated April 8.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He still was not able to throw across the diamond at game speed as spring ended.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Broxton (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Curtis Partch

RHP Nick Christiani

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Devin Mesoraco

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Roger Bernadina