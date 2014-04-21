Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Cincinnati Reds right-hander Homer Bailey may be off to a relatively slow start, but manager Bryan Price isn’t concerned.

Bailey came into Sunday’s series finale with the Chicago Cubs -- his fourth start of the season -- winless in three starts, which included blown saves by Reds relievers in his last two appearances.

He departed with his first victory after pitching six solid innings and allowing no runs on six hits. Bailey also struck out eight and walked three in Sunday’s 8-2 win over the Cubs. He’s now 1-1 for the season and saw his ERA drop from 8.16 to 5.75.

“Virtually every starting pitcher at some point in time goes through a rough start,” Price said. “And of course our team started that way at 3-8 and he got off to a rough start not pitching the way he’s capable of.”

But the Cubs -- a team Bailey has dominated with wins in his last 10 starts -- offered the opportunity to jump start his season.

“It’s certainly going to turn,” Price said. “He’s healthy, he’s feeling good, the ball’s coming out of his hand good. ... He’s made some mistakes in the middle of the plate that have been hit hard. But once he’s back locked in with his command he’ll take off.”

Bailey is 7-2 in 13 all-time career starts against the Cubs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-10

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 2-1, 2.95 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 0-3, 3.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Ryan Ludwick was back in the Reds lineup on Sunday after sitting out Saturday’s middle game of the series with the Cubs. He fouled a ball off his big toe on Friday, remained in the game and had precautionary X-rays, which were negative. “It was pretty painful for about 24 hours,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He could have pinch hit (on Saturday); they did a lot of therapy on it and another session yesterday. It’s better; he’s good enough to play when he’s done all the things that he needs to do -- run and cut. ... We’re pretty confident he’s going to be back to close to 100 percent.” Ludwick doubled off the left field wall in the second inning on Sunday and went 2-for-4.

--2B Brandon Phillips was back in the lineup for the second straight day after suffering a back spasm and departing early on Friday against the Cubs. “There were no issues yesterday,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He did everything he needed to do before the game, took his ground balls, took his swings, ran and did sprints and felt find.” Still he went 0-for-10 over the next two days but was still batting .270 for the season with a homer and three RBIs.

--CF Billy Hamilton started the season 2-for-22 but now has a career-best five-game hitting streak where he’s batted .389 (7-of-18 with a double, RBI and four stolen bases). “(He‘s) taking advantage of the pitches he is getting to handle and also hitting more balls and line drives and balls through the right side along with a bunt base hit,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “Those hard line drives and ground balls work pretty well for him.” Hamilton was 3-for-5 with a run scored on Saturday and was 1-for-5 on Sunday.

--RHP Mike Leake (2-1, 2.95 ERA) will make his fourth start on Monday as the Reds open a four-game series at Pittsburgh. In his last nine starts again the Pirates he’s 5-0 with a 3.61 ERA and a 2.49 ERA in his last four. While efficient on the mound he’s also a threat at the plate. Leake’s two-run home run off Gerrit Cole last Tuesday against the Pirates (his third career homer) extended a Reds lead to 5-2. He also had an RBI single on Sunday. The Reds are 3-0 in games in which he has homered. Leake’s 60 career hits are the most by any Major League pitcher since his 2010 debut. He has twice led National League pitchers in batting average.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I walked three people and I wasn’t too happy about it. I‘m still trying to catch that rhythm. But every time I take the mound, the bats show up and I‘m just glad I was finally able to help them out.” -- RHP Homer Bailey, who pitched six shutout innings in the Reds’ 8-2 victory over the Cubs Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder) pitched back-to-back days April 15-16. Marshall pitched April 20.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman (fractures above eye, nose) threw 25 pitches off the mound April 14 and threw again April 18. He is expected to throw up to four bullpens before possibly being cleared to throw live batting practice. Chapman will remain on an every-third day bullpen schedule with increasing pitch-counts.

--INF Skip Schumaker (left shoulder) is playing catch and hitting off a tee. It is not yet determined when he’ll be sent out for a rehab appearance.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville in Columbus after reporting inflammation. He threw a bullpen session on April 11. As of April 13, he will be shut down for 10-14 days due to a flexor mass strain.

--RHP Jonathan Broxton (right elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He spent two games on a rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola, and he was activated April 8.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He still was not able to throw across the diamond at game speed as spring ended.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Broxton (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Curtis Partch

RHP Nick Christiani

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Devin Mesoraco

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Roger Bernadina