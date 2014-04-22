Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Left-handed reliever Aroldis Chapman is tentatively scheduled to take another major step in his recovery from facial fractures this week.

The closer has been penciled in to throw batting practice Wednesday. It would mark the first time he has faced hitters since suffering facial fractures March 19 when struck by a line drive by Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez in an exhibition game at Surprise, Ariz.

Chapman had a 45-pitch bullpen session Sunday.

”He’s increased 10 pitches incrementally,“ Reds manager Bryan Price said. ”He’s thrown all his pitches -- fastball, slider, change. There’s really no concern at this point in time that his arm and body aren’t ready to pitch.

“But it’s like anything else: He threw (Sunday) and we’ve got to see how he responds. If they are any concerns, we would push it back.”

Chapman could be ready to begin a rehab assignment in the minor leagues as soon as next week. He has converted 38 of 43 save opportunities in each of the last two seasons.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-11

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 1-2, 1.50) at Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 1-0, 1.71)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Devin Mesoraco continued his torrid hitting Monday night by going 3-for-5, raising his batting average to .541. He has a hit in each of his 10 games this season.

--1B Joey Votto had a rare poor performance against the Pirates as he went 0-for-5 with a strikeout. He had reached base in 17 of his last 18 games against the Pirates and went 6-for-10 with two home runs in a three-game series last week at Cincinnati.

--RHP Johnny Cueto (1-2, 1.50) will start Tuesday night at Pittsburgh. His last start was also against the Pirates last Wednesday at Cincinnati and he threw a three-hit shutout and had a career-high 12 strikeouts. Cueto is 15-7 with a 2.22 ERA against the Pirates in 22 career starts. He has had quality starts in all four outings this season but the Reds are just 1-3 in those games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s totally on me. I hung a curveball on 1-2 count to (Neil) Walker when I was trying to bury it in the dirt and I left it up a little bit where he could handle it. And you can’t walk guys and expect to have good results.” -- RHP J.J. Hoover, who gave up the winning hit in Monday’s 6-5 loss to the Pirates.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Skip Schumaker (left shoulder) is playing catch and hitting off a tee. It is not yet determined when he'll be sent out for a rehab appearance.

--INF Skip Schumaker (left shoulder) is playing catch and hitting off a tee. It is not yet determined when he’ll be sent out for a rehab appearance.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville in Columbus after reporting inflammation. He threw a bullpen session on April 11. As of April 13, he will be shut down for 10-14 days due to a flexor mass strain.

--RHP Jonathan Broxton (right elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He spent two games on a rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola, and he was activated April 8.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He still was not able to throw across the diamond at game speed as spring ended.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Broxton (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Curtis Partch

RHP Nick Christiani

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Devin Mesoraco

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Roger Bernadina

