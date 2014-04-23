Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

Devin Mesoarco is the hottest hitter in baseball but the catcher won’t be moving up in the Reds’ batting order. At least, not yet.

Mesoraco has a hit in all 10 games this season and has a .541 batting average. The hitting streak is his career high and the longest to start a season by a Reds player since Hall of Famer Barry Larkin hit in 12 in a row in 1995.

However, first-year manager Bryan Price is not ready to move Mesoraco out of the No. 7 spot in the order.

”Anything is possible,“ Price said. ”We certainly know that (third baseman Todd) Frazier’s going to start to swing the bat like he did earlier in the season. We’re not concerned about that. There’s guys who are going to have a little bit of ebb and flow with the way they swing the bat. That’s just baseball.

“If there comes a time when there’s injury or some significant long-term struggle, we may make some adjustments. But, right now, I kind of like the flow of the lineup as it is. And I like having some weaponry at the bottom.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-11

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 2-1, 0.86 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 0-2, 4.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow) is still “a few days away” from throwing, manager Bryan Price said Tuesday. Latos has been on the disabled list all season as he recovers from surgery performed in October and was shut down on April 13 when he felt in the elbow during a bullpen session.

--INF/OF Skip Schumaker is no longer feeling pain from the left shoulder dislocation he suffered during spring training. However, the team’s medical staff wants him to regain more strength in the shoulder before he can be sent to the minor leagues for a rehab assignment.

--RHP Johnny Cueto pitched a three-hitter against the Pirates for the second time in six days Tuesday night in a 4-1 victory at Pittsburgh and became the first Reds pitcher since Latos in June 2012 to hurl consecutive complete games. Cueto lost his bid for a second straight shutout when Pirates CF Andrew McCutchne homered with one out in the ninth inning. That snapped Cueto’s 21 1/3-inning scoreless streak and denied him the chance to become the first Reds pitcher to throw back-to-back shutouts since Tom Seaver in 1977.

--RHP Alfredo Simon (2-1, 0.86) will make his first career start against the Pirates on Wednesday night. He went 0-3 with a 4.38 ERA in nine games against them as a reliever. Simon had pitched exclusively in relief the previous two seasons before becoming the Reds’ No. 5 starter this season with Latos on the DL.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “What happened last time was in 2013. It’s 2014 now. Last year is in the past. This is a new year.” -- RHP Johnny Cueto, after earning a complete-game victory over the Pirates Tuesday in contrast to the last time he pitched in Pittsburgh in last season’s National League wild-card game, when Cueto was knocked out in the fourth inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville in Columbus after reporting inflammation. He threw a bullpen session on April 11 then was shut down April 13 for 10-14 days due to a flexor mass strain. As of April 22, he was still “a few days away” from throwing, manager Bryan Price said.

--INF Skip Schumaker (left shoulder) is playing catch and hitting off a tee. As of April 22, he was no longer feeling pain. However, the team’s medical staff wants him to regain more strength in the shoulder before he can be sent to the minor leagues for a rehab assignment.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman (fractures above eye, nose) threw 25 pitches off the mound April 14 and threw again April 18. He is expected to throw up to four bullpens before possibly being cleared to throw live batting practice. Chapman will remain on an every-third day bullpen schedule with increasing pitch-counts. He is tentatively scheduled to throw batting practice April 23, the first time he will face hitters since suffering facial fractures March 19 when he was hit by a line drive during a spring training game. Chapman had a 45-pitch bullpen session April 20. He could be ready to start a rehab assignment in the minor leagues next week.

--RHP Jonathan Broxton (right elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He spent two games on a rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola, and he was activated April 8.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He still was not able to throw across the diamond at game speed as spring ended.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Broxton (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Curtis Partch

RHP Nick Christiani

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Devin Mesoraco

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Roger Bernadina

