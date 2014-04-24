Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- It might have been nothing more than early batting practice, but the Reds were quite encouraged by closer Aroldis Chapman’s first time facing hitters since being struck in the face by a line drive on March 19.

Chapman threw 27 pitches from behind a protective screen against catcher Brayan Pena, infielder Neftali Soto and third base coach Steve Smith.

“He was attacking the strike zone,” Pena said. “His fastball was electrifying. It was exciting to see him go back there. His confidence was very good. That was a great sign.”

Reds manager Bryan Price said Chapman looked like he was in “midseason form.”

“He threw all his pitches,” Price said. “He was very sharp, good velocity. Good slider, good changeup.”

Chapman’s next step is to face hitters without a screen this weekend in Atlanta. If he gets through that without incident, he will likely begin a rehab assignment in the minor leagues next week.

“I felt pretty good,” Chapman said, with Pena interpreting. “I didn’t feel anything out of the ordinary. I just felt very good.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-11

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (LHP Tony Cingrani, 1-2, 3.22) at Pirates (RHP Brandon Cumpton, 0-0, 0.00)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alfredo Simon has been one of the baseball’s biggest surprise during the first month of the season. He worked 6 2/3 innings and allowed two runs, four hits and five walks while striking out four Wednesday. Simon has pitched at least six innings in all four starts this season as a rotation replacement for injured Mat Latos after pitching exclusively in relief the previous two years.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman threw early batting practice Wednesday, the first time he had faced hitters since suffering fractures of his eye and nose along with a mild concussion March 19 when he was struck in the face by a line drive off the bat of Kansas City C Salvador Perez in spring training. Chapman pitched from behind a protective screen as he faced C Brayan Pena and INF Neftali Soto. The next step is for Chapman to throw batting practice without the screen sometime this weekend when the Reds visit Atlanta.

--INF/OF Skip Schumaker will report to the Reds’ extended spring training camp on Friday at Goodyear, Fla., as he continues to rehab from the dislocated left shoulder he suffered March 21 while diving for a ball in the outfield during a spring training game. If all goes well over the weekend, Schumaker will begin a rehab assignment with one of the Reds’ farm clubs early next week.

--SS Zack Cozart got the day off, his third of the season, and INF Ramon Santiago started in his place. Cozart has a .149 batting average and one home run in 18 games but has been hitting somewhat better recently. He is 9-for-38 (.237) with the homer and four RBIs since beginning the season in a 1-for-29 funk.

--LF Ryan Ludwick got Wednesday night off after going 0-for-6 in the first two games of the series at Pittsburgh. That followed his second five-game hitting streak of the season. OF Roger Bernadina started in left field.

--LHP Tony Cingrani will start Thursday at Pittsburgh in the finale of the four-game series. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he is the first pitcher in major league history to begin his career with 22 starts without allowing more than five hits in any of them. Cingrani has never started against the Pirates and has not allowed a run in three relief appearances, covering 2 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I knew I could do this. I have good stuff and I know the hitters in the league. I just try to go out and do my best every five days and right now I‘m feeling very comfortable.” -- RHP Alfredo Simon, who allowed two runs, four hits and five walks while striking out four in Wednesday’s win over the Pirates.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Aroldis Chapman (fractures above eye, nose) threw 25 pitches off the mound April 14 and threw again April 18. He is expected to throw up to four bullpens before possibly being cleared to throw live batting practice. Chapman will remain on an every-third day bullpen schedule with increasing pitch-counts. He is tentatively scheduled to throw batting practice April 23, the first time he will face hitters since suffering facial fractures March 19 when he was hit by a line drive during a spring training game. Chapman had a 45-pitch bullpen session April 20. He threw early batting practice April 23, the first time he had faced hitters since suffering his injuries. Chapman pitched from behind a protective screen. The next step is for Chapman to throw batting practice without the screen sometime over the April 26-27 weekend.

--INF Skip Schumaker (left shoulder) is playing catch and hitting off a tee. As of April 22, he was no longer feeling pain. However, the team’s medical staff wants him to regain more strength in the shoulder before he can be sent to the minor leagues for a rehab assignment. He will report to the Reds’ extended spring training camp on April 25 at Goodyear, Fla. If all goes well over the April 26-27 weekend, Schumaker will begin a rehab assignment with one of the Reds’ farm clubs the following week.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville in Columbus after reporting inflammation. He threw a bullpen session on April 11 then was shut down April 13 for 10-14 days due to a flexor mass strain. As of April 22, he was still “a few days away” from throwing, manager Bryan Price said.

--RHP Jonathan Broxton (right elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He spent two games on a rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola, and he was activated April 8.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He still was not able to throw across the diamond at game speed as spring ended.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Broxton (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Curtis Partch

RHP Nick Christiani

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Devin Mesoraco

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Roger Bernadina

===