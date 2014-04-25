Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- One of the trickiest aspects of a manager’s job is finding enough playing time for his bench players to stay sharp. So far in his rookie season with the Cincinnati Reds, Bryan Price has found time to involve all his reserves.

Outfielder Chris Heisey made his seventh start in the Reds’ first 22 games Thursday when he started in center field and batted leadoff while rookie Billy Hamilton got the day off except for a pinch-running appearance. Heisey went 0-for-4 in the 2-1 win at Pittsburgh.

Meanwhile, outfielder Roger Bernadina started four times and infielder Ramon Santiago made three starts. Price hasn’t been able to find a spot to put infielder Neftali Soto into the lineup yet.

Just three Reds players have started every game -- first baseman Joey Votto, second baseman Brandon Phillips and third baseman Todd Frazier.

“I just feel it’s important that guys get adequate rest throughout the season,” Price said. “I don’t think we’ll have anyone who plays 162 games. These guys -- Heisey and Bernadina -- are our two key bench components, our key bench bats, one left-handed, one right-handed. If they don’t play, we can’t expect them to perform in those big moments late in the game if they don’t get regular at-bats as a starter.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-11

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Homer Bailey, 1-1, 5.75) at Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 2-0, 0.86)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Billy Hamilton was caught stealing as a pinch-runner but otherwise got the day off Thursday in the 2-1 victory at Pittsburgh. Manager Bryan Price wants to give the rookie leadoff hitter regular mental breaks throughout the season. Hamilton has been hot lately, going 11-for-31 (.355) with one double, three RBIs and seven stolen bases in his last nine games. OF Chris Heisey started in center field and hit at the top of the order.

--LHP Tony Cingrani got the win Thursday by holding the Pittsburgh Pirates to only one run and six hits in six innings while striking out seven. However, his most impressive statistic was two walks allowed. Cingrani had issued 13 bases on balls in 22 1/3 innings in his first four starts this season.

--C Devin Mesoraco’s 11-game hitting streak to start the season ended as he went 0-for-4 Thursday. Even though Mesoraco was hitless, his batting average is a robust .477.

--RHP Homer Bailey will start Friday night at Atlanta in the opener of a three-game series. Bailey notched his first win of the season in his previous start Sunday against the Cubs at Chicago, pitching six shutout innings with eight strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Certainly a great series here. We had to battle -- they pitched us tough, as they always do. They’ve got a good squad, and some way we found a way to grind out three victories here. I‘m really proud of the boys.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, after sweeing a three-game series in Pittsburgh.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Aroldis Chapman (fractures above eye, nose) threw 25 pitches off the mound April 14 and threw again April 18. He is expected to throw up to four bullpens before possibly being cleared to throw live batting practice. Chapman will remain on an every-third day bullpen schedule with increasing pitch-counts. He is tentatively scheduled to throw batting practice April 23, the first time he will face hitters since suffering facial fractures March 19 when he was hit by a line drive during a spring training game. Chapman had a 45-pitch bullpen session April 20. He threw early batting practice April 23, the first time he had faced hitters since suffering his injuries. Chapman pitched from behind a protective screen. The next step is for Chapman to throw batting practice without the screen sometime over the April 26-27 weekend.

--INF Skip Schumaker (left shoulder) is playing catch and hitting off a tee. As of April 22, he was no longer feeling pain. However, the team’s medical staff wants him to regain more strength in the shoulder before he can be sent to the minor leagues for a rehab assignment. He will report to the Reds’ extended spring training camp on April 25 at Goodyear, Fla. If all goes well over the April 26-27 weekend, Schumaker will begin a rehab assignment with one of the Reds’ farm clubs the following week.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville in Columbus after reporting inflammation. He threw a bullpen session on April 11 then was shut down April 13 for 10-14 days due to a flexor mass strain. As of April 22, he was still “a few days away” from throwing, manager Bryan Price said.

--RHP Jonathan Broxton (right elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He spent two games on a rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola, and he was activated April 8.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He still was not able to throw across the diamond at game speed as spring ended.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Broxton (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Curtis Partch

RHP Nick Christiani

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Devin Mesoraco

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Roger Bernadina

