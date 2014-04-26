Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Johnny Cueto was limited to 11 regular-season starts last season and then had a meltdown in the National League wild-card game at Pittsburgh.

This year, though, the Cincinnati Reds right-hander has been as good or even better than he was in 2012, when he went 19-9 with a 2.78 ERA.

Cueto got his revenge against the Pirates with back-to-back complete game victories and takes a 1.38 ERA into Sunday’s series final against the Atlanta Braves.

The 28-year-old native of the Dominican Republic struck out 12 and walked none while throwing a three-hitter in his first shutout of the Pirates and had a streak of 21 straight scoreless innings until Andrew McCutchen hit a home run in the ninth inning on Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

Cueto is the first Reds pitcher since Tom Browning in April 1994 to hurl consecutive complete games of three hits or fewer.

“Johnny has done some really great things for himself as a young pitcher in this league, and he’s still a young pitcher,” Reds manager Bryan Price said.

Cueto, though, is just 2-2 this season despite his good work. He worked seven innings in each of his first three starts and has allowed only 21 hits while striking out 39 in 39 innings. A key for Cueto has been keeping his pitches low in the strike zone. He had 16 groundouts in his second start against the Pirates.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-12

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 2-1, 3.49 ERA) at Braves (RHP David Hale, 0-0, 2.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Devin Mesoraco left Friday’s game against the Braves because of a strained left hamstring suffered while scoring a run in the seventh inning. He will be evaluated further on Saturday and could be headed back to the disabled list. Mesoraco, who is batting .468, missed the first week of the season because of a strained oblique.

--3B Todd Frazier left Friday’s game in the fifth inning because of tightness in his left groin, but he said it was something he had been dealing with and is not serious. Frazier felt it tighten after a leadoff double in the second inning, but stayed in through another at-bat. Neftali Soto replaced Frazier.

--RHP Mike Leake, who faces the Braves on Saturday night in the middle of a three-game series in Atlanta, went seven innings on Tuesday at Pittsburgh, giving up a grand slam to Ike Davis in a no-decision. He had won his previous two starts, including eight scoreless innings at St. Louis in which he gave up four hits. Leake is 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA in three career starts against Braves.

--RHP Alfredo Simon is the subject a $15 million civil suit filed in Washington, D.C., by a women claiming that she was sexually assaulted during the Reds’ road trip to play the Nationals in April of 2013. She is seeking $5 million in compensatory damages and $10 million in punitive damages. Simon, 3-1 with a 1.30 ERA in four starts this season, is next scheduled to pitch Monday against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati. Neither he nor the Reds have commented on the suit.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman, hit in the face by a line drive during spring training, may throw live batting practice without a screen for the first time on Saturday before the Reds’ game in Atlanta. The reliever faced hitters for the first time since the injury on Wednesday in Pittsburgh while working behind a screen. Chapman suffered fractures around his left eye and his nose, as well as a concussion.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I had a chance to come up here and look at our own video, which is what they’re getting in New York, and it was a confirmed out call. They got the call right in the end, which is what we’re looking for.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, after failing to get a call overturned when he challenged it, resulting in the final out of Friday’s 5-4 loss to Atlanta.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Aroldis Chapman (fractures above eye, nose) threw 25 pitches off the mound April 14 and threw again April 18. He is expected to throw up to four bullpens before possibly being cleared to throw live batting practice. Chapman will remain on an every-third day bullpen schedule with increasing pitch-counts. He is tentatively scheduled to throw batting practice April 23, the first time he will face hitters since suffering facial fractures March 19 when he was hit by a line drive during a spring training game. Chapman had a 45-pitch bullpen session April 20. He threw early batting practice April 23, the first time he had faced hitters since suffering his injuries. Chapman pitched from behind a protective screen. The next step is for Chapman to throw batting practice without the screen sometime over the April 26-27 weekend.

--INF Skip Schumaker (left shoulder) is playing catch and hitting off a tee. As of April 22, he was no longer feeling pain. However, the team’s medical staff wants him to regain more strength in the shoulder before he can be sent to the minor leagues for a rehab assignment. He will report to the Reds’ extended spring training camp on April 25 at Goodyear, Fla. If all goes well over the April 26-27 weekend, Schumaker will begin a rehab assignment with one of the Reds’ farm clubs the following week.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville in Columbus after reporting inflammation. He threw a bullpen session on April 11 then was shut down April 13 for 10-14 days due to a flexor mass strain. As of April 22, he was still “a few days away” from throwing, manager Bryan Price said.

--RHP Jonathan Broxton (right elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He spent two games on a rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola, and he was activated April 8.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He still was not able to throw across the diamond at game speed as spring ended.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Broxton (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Curtis Partch

RHP Nick Christiani

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Devin Mesoraco

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Roger Bernadina

