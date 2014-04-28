Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Devin Mesoraco stands out even among the rash of injured Cincinnati Reds. The catcher is the only Red to make two trips to the disabled list this season.

Mesoraco started the season on the 15-day DL because of an oblique strain, and he went back on the DL on Saturday after straining his left hamstring the night before against the Atlanta Braves while rounding third base en route to scoring a run.

The loss of Mesoraco was a major blow to the Reds, who were swept in the series to fall to 11-14. He went on an 11-game hitting streak after coming off the DL on April 7 and was leading the team with a .468 average. Mesoraco has three homers and 13 RBIs in 13 games.

“It just isn’t something that’s going to be better in three to five days, it’s probably every bit of 10 to 14,” Reds manager Bryan Price said.

Tucker Barnhart, who filled in for Mesoraco to start the season, was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday. He will back up Brayan Pena, who started the last two games of the series with the Braves. Pena went 1-for-4 Sunday in Cincinnati’s 1-0, 10-inning loss to Atlanta.

Mesoraco grabbed the back of his leg and fell down before scoring Friday.

“In the next couple of days, we’ll see how it responds to the treatment and everything,” he said. “My goal is to be back on the 16th day. I want to be back as soon as I possibly can be. That’s my focus at this point.”

The Reds began the season with eight players on the DL, and reliever Trevor Bell (inflamed elbow) became the ninth on April 8.

Relievers Jonathan Broxton (forearm) and Sean Marshall (shoulder) are the only Reds who started the season but are currently active.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-14

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 0-2, 1.53 ERA) at Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 3-1, 1.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alfredo Simon, who is 3-1 with a 1.30 ERA and .172 opponents’ batting average, will face the Chicago Cubs on Monday night as the Reds return home to open a week-long homestand. It will be his first start since a $15 million civil suit was filed against him in Washington, D.C., by a woman claiming that she was sexually assaulted during the Reds’ road trip to play the Nationals in April 2013. Simon started against the Cubs on April 18 in Chicago allowed just four hits and an unearned run over six inning in a 4-1 victory.

--RHP Johnny Cueto, coming off consecutive complete-game victories over the Pittsburgh Pirates, struck out 11 while lowering his ERA to 1.15 with eight scoreless innings Sunday against the Braves. He has allowed just one run over his last 30 innings after giving up three hits and three walks in the no-decision. It was the fifth career double-figure strikeout game for Cueto, who fanned a career-high 12 in his three-hit shutout of the Pirates on April 16.

--3B Todd Frazier, who left Friday’s game in the fifth inning because of tightness in his left groin, returned to the Reds’ lineup on Sunday against the Braves after missing his first game of the year. He was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, though, as his averaged dropped to .244.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman, hit in the face by a line drive during spring training, is tentatively scheduled to pitch in a second simulated-game situation Tuesday in Cincinnati after throwing 43 pitches over two innings Saturday in Atlanta. “I think it was a big step to throw without a protective screen for the first time,” manager Bryan Price said. Added Chapman through a translator: “I would be able to go to the minor leagues right now (for a rehab assignment), but to be honest, I need at least one more simulated game.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You have the biggest JumboTron in the country out there in center field that would strongly suggest the runner was out on the pickoff, and then to say he’s not -- it seems to contradict what everyone in the ballpark thought was an out. I didn’t get it, it didn’t make any sense to me.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, who was ejected in the bottom of the first inning for questioning a video review Sunday. Cincinnati went on to lose 1-0 to the Atlanta Braves in 10 innings.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Devin Mesoraco (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He hopes to return in mid-May.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman (facial fractures) was hurt when struck by a comebacker March 19, and he had a plate surgically inserted in his skull March 20. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 25 pitches off the mound April 14 and threw again April 18. He threw early batting practice April 23. He threw a simulated game April 26, and he is expected to throw another simulated game April 29.

--INF Skip Schumaker (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He might begin a rehab assignment during the week of April 28-May 4.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville in Columbus after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He still was not able to throw across the diamond at game speed as spring ended.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Broxton (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Sean Marshall

RHP Nick Christiani

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Roger Bernadina