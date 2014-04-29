Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Devin Mesoraco stands out even among the rash of injured Cincinnati Reds. The catcher is the only Red to make two trips to the disabled list this season.

Mesoraco started the season on the 15-day DL because of an oblique strain, and he went back on the DL on Saturday after straining his left hamstring the night before against the Atlanta Braves while rounding third base en route to scoring a run.

The loss of Mesoraco was a major blow to the Reds, who were swept in the series to fall to 11-14. He went on an 11-game hitting streak after coming off the DL on April 7 and was leading the team with a .468 average. Mesoraco has three homers and 13 RBIs in 13 games.

“It just isn’t something that’s going to be better in three to five days, it’s probably every bit of 10 to 14,” Reds manager Bryan Price said.

Tucker Barnhart, who filled in for Mesoraco to start the season, was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday. He will back up Brayan Pena, who started the last two games of the series with the Braves. Pena went 1-for-4 Sunday in Cincinnati’s 1-0, 10-inning loss to Atlanta.

Mesoraco grabbed the back of his leg and fell down before scoring Friday.

“In the next couple of days, we’ll see how it responds to the treatment and everything,” he said. “My goal is to be back on the 16th day. I want to be back as soon as I possibly can be. That’s my focus at this point.”

The Reds began the season with eight players on the DL, and reliever Trevor Bell (inflamed elbow) became the ninth on April 8.

Relievers Jonathan Broxton (forearm) and Sean Marshall (shoulder) are the only Reds who started the season but are currently active.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-14

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 0-2, 1.53 ERA) at Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 3-1, 1.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alfredo Simon on Tuesday will make his first start since being hit with a $15 million civil lawsuit by a woman accusing him of sexual assault last year. Simon (3-1, 1.30 ERA) has been stellar since moving into the rotation when RHP Mat Latos began the season on the disabled list. Manager Bryan Price doesn’t expect the lawsuit to be a distraction for Simon. “I take him at his word that nothing happened, and he’s assured me that he’s ready to pitch and his focus is on pitching,” Price said Monday afternoon.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman (facial fractures) will throw a simulated game Tuesday. If all goes well, he will be sent out for a short minor league rehab stint before rejoining the Reds. Chapman has had no issues throwing but needs to build up his stamina and endurance. He was struck in the forehead by a line drive during a spring training game March 19.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) is playing catch and is expected to throw from the mound this week. Latos was scratched from a rehab start on April 9 due to inflammation and was shut down for nearly two weeks.

--INF Skip Schumaker (dislocated left shoulder) began a rehab stint with Triple-A Louisville on Monday, and he went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. “He’ll see better pitching, a lot of good pitching, at Triple-A,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “There’s no timetable for his return. He could be rather quick, or it could take a little longer if he’s not ready.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You have the biggest JumboTron in the country out there in center field that would strongly suggest the runner was out on the pickoff, and then to say he’s not -- it seems to contradict what everyone in the ballpark thought was an out. I didn’t get it, it didn’t make any sense to me.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, who was ejected in the bottom of the first inning for questioning a video review Sunday. Cincinnati went on to lose 1-0 to the Atlanta Braves in 10 innings.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Devin Mesoraco (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He hopes to return in mid-May.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman (facial fractures) was hurt when struck by a comebacker March 19, and he had a plate surgically inserted in his skull March 20. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 25 pitches off the mound April 14 and threw again April 18. He threw early batting practice April 23. He threw a simulated game April 26, and he is expected to throw another simulated game April 29.

--INF Skip Schumaker (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on April 28. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville in Columbus after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April. He might throw from a mound in early May.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He still was not able to throw across the diamond at game speed as spring ended.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

