Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Reds outfielder Roger Bernadina got a first-hand look at how close Aroldis Chapman is to returning to a big-league mound when he flailed at a couple fastballs from the left-handed closer during a live batting practice session Tuesday.

“I didn’t see the first two balls,” Bernadina said.

Chapman, who threw 25 pitches without a protective screen Tuesday, could begin a minor league rehab assignment as early as Thursday at Class A Dayton. While Reds manager Bryan Price wasn’t ready to confirm that plan, he likes what he’s seen from Chapman.

“Nothing’s written in stone,” said Price. “His arm’s in great shape. Now it’s just a matter of real game situations until he’s ready. It shouldn’t be a very long rehab stint.”

Chapman’s fastball is as explosive as ever as evidenced by Tuesday’s outing. So he’s been working more on his changeup, slider and breaking pitches while also building up his stamina before returning to the stopper’s role.

“All of my pitches went the way I wanted them,” said Chapman via interpreter Tomas Vera on Tuesday. “I think maybe four or five games would be good for me before coming back to join the team.”

Of course that isn’t Chapman’s decision. The Reds want to make sure he’s prepared, not just physically but mentally to face live batters at game speed.

Since March 19 when he was struck in the forehead by a line drive during a Spring Training game, all agreed the mental hurdles would be the most difficult for Chapman to overcome. He had a plate inserted above his eye to help the fractures heal. Staples securing the incision were removed earlier this month.

But, the ‘Cuban Missile’ says he’s ready to fire. “I feel like I did before I got hit,” Chapman said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-14

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Edwin Jackson, 1-2, 5.02 ERA) at Reds (LHP Tony Cingrani, 2-2, 2.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Aroldis Chapman threw 25 pitches in a live batting practice session Tuesday and is tentatively scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment at Class A Dayton on Thursday. Chapman’s fastball is as explosive as ever, so he’s been fine tuning his changeup, slider and breaking pitches in preparation for that could be four or five rehab appearances before being activated.

--RHP Alfredo Simon, making his first appearance since being hit with a $15 million lawsuit by a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her in a Washington, D.C. hotel last year, didn’t appear distracted Tuesday, allowing just two runs and five hits in six innings. Simon walked two and fanned five over 91 pitches. “It’s not a surprise that he’s pitched well. The surprise is that at times he’s been a shutdown starter,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He’s been a key cog for us in the rotation. He fought his way through some sticky spots tonight.”

--INF/OF Skip Schumaker didn’t hang around long in his second rehab appearance for Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. After going 0-for-1 with a strikeout, Schumaker was ejected for arguing a call at second base that could have been a double play. Schumaker went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles for the Bats on Monday.

--OF Billy Hamilton did it all Tuesday night. The Reds’ leadoff batter went 3-for-4, including his first career home run, a walk, stolen base and three runs scored. Hamilton also contributed a diving catch in the seventh inning to help preserve a one-run lead. “Every day I come to the ballpark I try to do something to help the team win,” Hamilton said. “It was fun today.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s not something I try to do. I’ll take two infield hits any day.” -- Reds OF Billy Hamilton, who hit his first home run of the season in a 3-2 Cincinnati win over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Devin Mesoraco (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He hopes to return in mid-May.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman (facial fractures) was hurt when struck by a comebacker March 19, and he had a plate surgically inserted in his skull March 20. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 25 pitches off the mound April 14 and threw again April 18. He threw early batting practice April 23. He threw a simulated game April 26, and another simulated game April 29.

--INF Skip Schumaker (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on April 28. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville in Columbus after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April. He might throw from a mound in early May.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He still was not able to throw across the diamond at game speed as spring ended.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Broxton (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Sean Marshall

RHP Nick Christiani

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Roger Bernadina