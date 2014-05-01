Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Reds get their first look at the first-place Milwaukee Brewers, owners of the best record in baseball, when a four-game weekend series begins Thursday night at Great American Ball Park.

Reds manager Bryan Price said he isn’t surprised that Milwaukee got off to a blistering start coming out Spring Training.

“If you would polled everyone and asked who had a chance to get off to a good start, it would have been Milwaukee,” Price said.

Cincinnati (12-15) split a brief two-game series with the Chicago Cubs this week at Great American Ball Park with the opener postponed due to rain, losing the finale 9-4 on Wednesday night.

Despite being banged up recently, the Brewers have rolled to a 20-8 record and lead the National League Central by 5.5 games over second-place St. Louis. Entering Wednesday’s action, Milwaukee ranked second in the NL behind the Braves with a 2.59 team ERA and fifth with a .255 team batting average.

Milwaukee is getting healthy just in time for their visit to the Queen City. Shortstop Jean Segura, who missed four games with a facial laceration, and third baseman Aramis Ramirez, out two games with a bruised left elbow, are expected back for the Cincinnati series. Right-fielder Ryan Braun remains day-to-day with a rib cage strain.

“I know they’ve had some recent injuries and continue to play well,” said Price. “We knew they were a good team just having seen them at the end of last year. They put some good pieces together. They’re athletic and they do a lot of good things. This isn’t a surprise to me.”

Cincinnati won or tied seven of its past 11 series against Milwaukee. The Reds have won 25 of their past 35 games against manager Ron Roenicke’s club at Great American Ball Park. The last time the teams met, the Brewers swept a three-game series in Cincinnati on Sept. 16-18.

“We’ve got our work cut out for us, but we’re a good team, too,” Price said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-15

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Marco Estrada, 2-1, 2.87 ERA) at Reds (RHP Homer Bailey, 1-2, 6.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Billy Hamilton was caught stealing just 16 times in 104 attempts last season between Triple-A Louisville and the major leagues. He’s already been caught five times in 15 attempts this year. “It’s another level. He has to find his way,” manager Bryan Price said. “You have to look at any patterns that are there. He’s been running fairly early in the count, and when that happens, you don’t have a chance to evaluate the times you’re getting to the plate. It’s a process.” Hamilton went 3-for-4 with his first career home run and a stolen base in Tuesday’s game.

--2B Brandon Phillips is 8-for-46 in his past 11 games. Manager Bryan Price said it’s just a matter of time before the Gold Glove second baseman breaks out of his slump. “He’s a better hitter than he’s been in the last week,” said Price of Phillips, who’s a career .277 hitter entering this year. “He’s got a huge resume of performance. It’ll be something special when he warms up and starts doing what he’s capable of doing.” Phillips went 1-for-4 with a RBI single on Wednesday.

--INF/OF Skip Schumaker’s ejection during his second rehabilitation start for Triple-A Louisville didn’t sit well with Reds manager Bryan Price. “It’s unfortunate because we wanted Skip to go out there and play seven or nine innings (Tuesday), so it looks like that will have to wait until tomorrow because they’re off today. So it’s inconvenient for all those involved, including the Reds.” Schumaker is 3-for-5 with two doubles and a RBI in two rehab starts.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman tentatively is scheduled to start Thursday night for Class-A Dayton against Lansing. When he pitches, it will be Chapman’s first game action since being struck on the forehead with a line drive in a Spring Training game on March 19. He’s going to come out of the bullpen at least once in what should be roughly four outings,” said manager Bryan Price. “It could be more. It could be a game less.”

--C Brayan Pena’s solo homer in the second inning Wednesday off Cubs right-hander Edwin Jackson was significant in several respects. It was Pena’s first home run in a Reds uniform and first overall since Aug. 11, 2013 when he homered at Yankee Stadium while a member of the Tigers. It was Pena’s third National League homer, first since 2007 with Atlanta.

--LHP Tony Cingrani insisted he was fine physically following Wednesday night’s 9-4 loss to the Cubs in which he allowed three runs and six hits in four innings. Cingrani was removed from the game with just 79 pitches when his velocity dropped noticeably. “Cingrani wasn’t real sharp,” said manager Bryan Price. “His velocity started to back down that last inning. I didn’t think we should send him back out there and expect different results.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m just a little fatigued. I was laboring. I don’t know what it is about the first inning. I’ve just got to pitch. My back is fine. I’ll make some minor adjustments and see how it goes.” -- Cincinnati Reds LHP Tony Cingrani after Wednesday night’s 9-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs in which he allowed three runs and six hits in four innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Devin Mesoraco (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He hopes to return in mid-May.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman (facial fractures) was hurt when struck by a comebacker March 19, and he had a plate surgically inserted in his skull March 20. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 25 pitches off the mound April 14 and threw again April 18. He threw early batting practice April 23. He threw a simulated game April 26, and another simulated game April 29.

--INF Skip Schumaker (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on April 28. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville in Columbus after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April. He might throw from a mound in early May.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He still was not able to throw across the diamond at game speed as spring ended.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Broxton (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Sean Marshall

RHP Nick Christiani

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Roger Bernadina