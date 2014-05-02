Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Left-hander Tony Cingrani has been pitching through shoulder soreness, but the Reds said enough’s enough.

On Thursday, Cingrani was placed on the 15-day disabled list with left shoulder tendinitis. Right-hander Curtis Partch was recalled from Triple-A Louisville.

The decision was made following a rough outing Wednesday night in which Cingrani allowed three runs and six hits and needed 79 pitches to get through four innings in a 9-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Most concerning for manager Bryan Price was a noticeable drop in Cingrani’s velocity and an overall loss of command.

“His delivery’s kind of wavered a little bit. Upon further investigation, we realized that he was having a little bit of discomfort in his left shoulder,” Price said. “It doesn’t seem like it’s going to be a big issue.”

Cingrani, who is 2-2 with a 3.34 ERA in six starts, wasn’t exactly pleased to be put on the shelf, but he understood the club’s decision.

“I could keep throwing but it’s their call,” Cingrani said. “Obviously, with pitching, you deal with a lot of arm injuries, different things. I don’t agree with it, but if that’s what they want to do, because they don’t want me to injure myself, I understand. They’re exercising caution.”

Cincinnati’s starting staff got a boost Thursday night from right-hander Homer Bailey, who tossed eight strong innings in an 8-3 victory over the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.

And, the good news for the Reds is that with three off days during the next 11 days they won’t need to fill Cingrani’s fifth spot in the rotation provided he returns in the allotted 15 days.

“We can really avoid him until about the middle of the month,” Price said. “That’s what we plan to do.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-15

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 3-1, 2.56 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 2-2, 3.82)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Curtis Partch was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday to fill LHP Tony Cingrani’s spot on the roster. It’s Partch’s second stint with the big-league club this season. He did not allow a run in three appearances prior to being optioned to Louisville on April 19.

--LHP Tony Cingrani insisted he was fine physically following Wednesday night’s 9-4 loss to the Cubs in which he allowed three runs and six hits in four innings. But Cingrani was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday with left shoulder tendinitis. The good news for the Reds is that Cingrani’s injury is not considered serious and, with two upcoming days off, they do not need to fill Cingrani’s fifth spot in the rotation provided he returns within the allotted 15 days.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman started for Class A Dayton on Thursday night, throwing 18 pitches, 11 for strikes, with two strikeouts in one inning. His fastball topped out at 101 mph, MLB.com reported. It was Chapman’s first game action since being struck on the forehead with a line drive in a spring training game on March 19.

--CF Billy Hamilton made a sensational diving grab of Carlos Gomez’s line drive for the first out of Thursday night’s game. Hamilton suffered sprained third and fourth knuckles on his left hand while making the catch. He remained in the game but Chris Heisey pinch-hit for him when the Reds came to bat in the bottom half. Hamilton is listed day-to-day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I could keep throwing, but it’s their call. Obviously, with pitching, you deal with a lot of arm injuries, different things. I don’t agree with it, but if that’s what they want to do, because they don’t want me to injure myself, I understand. They’re exercising caution.” -- LHP Tony Cingrani, after being placed on the disabled list with shoulder tendinitis.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder tendinitis) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 1. The injury is not considered serious.

--CF Billy Hamilton (sprained knuckles) suffered sprained third and fourth knuckles on his left hand making a diving catch in the first inning May 1. He is expected to miss one or two games.

--C Devin Mesoraco (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He hopes to return in mid-May.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman (facial fractures) was hurt when struck by a comebacker March 19, and he had a plate surgically inserted in his skull March 20. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 25 pitches off the mound April 14 and threw again April 18. He threw early batting practice April 23. He threw simulated games April 26 and April 29 and pitched an inning for Class A Dayton on May 1.

--INF Skip Schumaker (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on April 28. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville in Columbus after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April. He might throw from a mound in early May.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He still was not able to throw across the diamond at game speed as spring ended.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Broxton (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Sean Marshall

RHP Nick Christiani

RHP Curtis Partch

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Roger Bernadina