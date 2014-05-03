Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Reds manager Bryan Price was pleased to learn Aroldis Chapman’s fastball reached 101 mph on the radar gun during his first rehabilitation start at Class-A Dayton. But what most impressed Price about Chapman’s outing, his first game action since being struck on the forehead by a line drive during a spring training game on March 19, was his breaking stuff.

“Not just because the velocity was good and he threw strikes, but he was also working on his off-speed pitches, his slider and change-up,” said Price. “I think he threw five changeups as well. He’s smart enough to know he’s not just going out there to get his arm in shape, but to get a feel for his off-speed pitches which will be important when he’s activated.”

Chapman, who threw 18 pitches, 11 for strikes, with two strikeouts in an inning of work, took Friday off. He is expected to rejoin the Dayton Dragons on Friday for their game at Lake County. If all goes well Friday, Chapman will then move on to Triple-A Louisville where he’ll continue his rehab. The plan is for Chapman to make four or five rehab appearances before being activated.

Chapman said he’s watched the video of the line drive off the bat of Royals catcher Salvador Perez, which resulted in fractures above his eye which required a metal plate to stabilize. But the 26-year old closer said he had no reservations while facing live batters on Thursday.

“I don’t have any fear. There’s no hesitation. I feel normal and have no fear at all,” he said.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-16

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 2-0, 1.91 ERA) at Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 2-2, 1.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Aroldis Chapman’s next rehab start for Class A Dayton is scheduled for Saturday at Lake County. If all goes well, he will join Triple-A Louisville. Chapman threw 18 pitches, 11 for strikes, with two strikeouts in one inning of work on Thursday, Chapman’s first game action since being struck on the forehead with a line drive in a Spring Training game on March 19. “Not just because the velocity was good, but he was also working on his off-speed pitches, his slider and change-up,” said manager Bryan Price. “He’s smart enough to know he’s not just going out there to get his arm in shape, but to get a feel for his off-speed pitches which will be important when he’s activated.”

--CF Billy Hamilton was still sore Friday after spraining the third and fourth knuckle on his left hand while making a sensational diving grab of Carlos Gomez’s line drive for the first out of Thursday night’s game. “It’s sore, so it could limit some of the things he could do,” said manager Bryan Price. Hamilton was not in the lineup on Friday, but Price wouldn’t rule out using him as a pinch-runner.

--C Tucker Barnhart won’t fashion himself a home run hitter, despite his first career home run off Brewers right-hander Marco Estrada on Thursday. “I don’t think we have to keep him from doing anything,” manager Bryan Price said. “He’s just tickled to be able to have the opportunity to have that moment here. Not only was it his first home run, it was here in front of his family, it tied the game for us, and he played an instrumental role in our victory, so it was big in a lot of ways and an unforgettable moment, I‘m sure.”

--2B Brandon Phillips’ day off on Friday didn’t have anything to do with his recent struggles with the bat, says manager Bryan Price. Phillips is batting .179 in his past 14 appearances, including 2-for-11 on this homestand. “Actually, I was on the fence after yesterday because he hit the ball on the screws three times,” said Price. “I was partway reluctant to give him a day off. He wasn’t asking for time off, but I had approached him earlier about getting him a day.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I probably could’ve made a better pitch with the first pitch, because you know a pitcher likes to hack.” -- Reds RHP Mike Leake after Brewers RHP Wily Peralta hit a two-run double in a Milwaukee win on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. The injury is not considered serious.

--CF Billy Hamilton (sprained knuckles) suffered sprained third and fourth knuckles on his left hand making a diving catch in the first inning May 1. He missed the May 2 game..

--C Devin Mesoraco (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He hopes to return in mid-May.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman (facial fractures) was hurt when struck by a comebacker March 19, and he had a plate surgically inserted in his skull March 20. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 25 pitches off the mound April 14 and threw again April 18. He threw early batting practice April 23. He threw simulated games April 26 and April 29, pitched an inning for Class A Dayton on May 1 and will pitch again for Dayton on May 3.

--INF Skip Schumaker (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on April 28. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville in Columbus after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April. He might throw from a mound in early May.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He still was not able to throw across the diamond at game speed as spring ended.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Broxton (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Sean Marshall

RHP Nick Christiani

RHP Curtis Partch

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Roger Bernadina