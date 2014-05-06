Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Jay Bruce’s injury is more serious than initially thought.

The Cincinnati Reds right fielder underwent left knee surgery Monday morning, and he is expected to miss at least one month.

Bruce was scratched from the starting lineup for Sunday’s finale of a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers due to left knee soreness. He appeared as a pinch hitter in the game, a 4-2 Reds win, but he was examined by doctors that evening and was diagnosed with a partially torn meniscus.

Bruce is batting .216 with three home runs and 14 RBIs in 102 at-bats. The Reds, who were off on Monday, begin a brief two-game interleague series against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Cincinnati is expected to make the formal roster move prior to Tuesday’s game. Who replaces Bruce on the roster is a matter of speculation. It is possible that outfielder Roger Bernadina, who was designated for assignment Saturday when outfielder/infielder Skip Schumaker was reinstated from the disabled list, could return to the big-league club. However, the Reds would have to clear a spot for Bernadina on the 40-man roster, as he was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

Another option is Donald Lutz, a Double-A outfielder who appeared in 34 games for the Reds last season. He is hitting .387 with five home runs and 15 RBIs for Pensacola.

Bruce’s injury is yet another obstacle to Cincinnati’s chances of returning to the postseason for the fourth consecutive season. The Reds began this season with eight players on the disabled list, and they still are eagerly awaiting the return of right-handed starter Mat Latos and closer Aroldis Chapman.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-16

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Homer Bailey, 2-2, 5.50 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Felix Doubront, 1-3, 5.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Aroldis Chapman will make his next rehab appearance for Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. He is expected to start the game and pitch one inning. If all goes well, Chapman would pitch again Wednesday, this time in a relief role. Chapman, who suffered facial fractures when he was struck by a line drive in a spring training game March 19, could rejoin the Reds during a six-game homestand that begins Friday.

--RF Jay Bruce underwent left knee surgery Monday to repair a torn meniscus. He is expected to miss one month. Bruce was scratched from the starting lineup Sunday due to left knee soreness. He pinch-hit in the seventh and struck out on three pitches, and he was examined by doctors later that evening.

--OF Roger Bernadina, designated for assignment Saturday, was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. However, there is a chance he could be promoted back to the majors on Tuesday with RF Jay Bruce headed for the disabled list. Bernadina, who appeared in 23 games for Cincinnati this season, batted .143 with a double and RBI. He was 1-for-11 as a pinch hitter.

--CF Billy Hamilton was not in the starting lineup Sunday for the third consecutive day after spraining knuckles on his left hand while making a sensational diving grab of Carlos Gomez’s line drive for the first out of Thursday night’s game. The Reds expect Hamilton to be back in time for a two-game interleague series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park that begins Tuesday. Hamilton appeared in Sunday’s game as a pinch runner.

--CF Skip Schumaker, who was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Saturday, started Sunday’s game in center field and batted leadoff. He went 0-for-5 with a strikeout. “He’s a guy any manager in the world would love to have on the field,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “Nothing but positives having him back.”

--C Brayan Pena left Sunday’s game in the seventh inning with a left leg injury. Pena said he tweaked something while scoring a run in Saturday’s game. He plans to get treatment on Monday’s off day and be ready for Tuesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. “I was trying to avoid the home-plate tag (on Saturday) and I kind of slid a little bit. I kind of felt like I tweaked something,” Pena said. “(Reds manager Bryan Price) noticed that I felt something (in the seventh inning Sunday) and made the decision. I’ll be fine.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When you get those opportunities like that, you want to perform. I’ve been getting a lot of them, fortunately for me. It’s a lot of fun when you do your job well.” -- 3B Todd Frazier, who drove in the winning run with a 10th-inning double Sunday, lifting the Reds to a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jay Bruce (left knee soreness) did not start May 4, but he appeared as a pinch hitter. He underwent left knee surgery May 5, getting a torn meniscus repaired. He is expected to be out until early June.

--CF Billy Hamilton (sprained knuckles on left hand) was hurt making a diving catch May 1. He missed the May 2-3 games, and he appeared as a pinch runner May 4. He could return to the lineup May 6.

--C Brayan Pena (sore left leg) left the May 4 game. He planned to get treatment on the May 5 off day, and he hopes be ready for the May 6 game.

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. The injury is not considered serious.

--C Devin Mesoraco (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He hopes to return in mid-May.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman (facial fractures) was hurt when struck by a comebacker March 19, and he had a plate surgically inserted in his skull March 20. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 25 pitches off the mound April 14 and threw again April 18. He threw early batting practice April 23. He threw simulated games April 26 and April 29, and he made rehab appearances for Class A Dayton on May 1 and May 3. He will continue his rehab with Triple-A Louisville on May 6.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April. He might throw from a mound in early May.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off the tee in early May, but he wasn’t expected to hit off live pitching until at least May 7.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Broxton (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Sean Marshall

RHP Nick Christiani

RHP Curtis Partch

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker