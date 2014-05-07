Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The Reds are trying to survive through their rash of injuries.

They played in Boston on Tuesday night without three starting position players, a key starter hurt and with their star closer still on a rehab assignment. Other players are banged up, but rookie manager Bryan Price wasn’t having any of the excuse stuff.

”These guys don’t want sorrow from anybody,“ Price said after the 12-inning loss to the Red Sox. ”It is what it is. There are other teams that get a little banged up. These guys are great. These guys are gamers. These are guys who are a little beat up who are going out there and playing anyway.

“I admire them for that. I‘m proud of them for that. That being said, we’re not going to lower our standards and expectations and say ‘we’re not supposed to win against the better team because we’re banged up.’ This is a disappointing loss, a game that was winnable and we didn’t win it.”

The loss dropped the Reds, who will be without right fielder Jay Bruce for about a month, to 15-17 on the season. But after a 3-8 start, they are 12-9.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-17

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 2-3, 3.53 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Jake Peavy (1-1, 2.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Homer Bailey worked six innings without a decision on Tuesday night. He allowed three runs on five hits and left trailing, 3-1, before his team took him off the hook with two runs in the eighth.

--RF Jay Bruce underwent arthroscopic right knee surgery on Monday and could miss up to a month. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday.

--OF Roger Bernadina, who was designated for assignment, passed through waivers and was shipped to the minors over the weekend. He was recalled by the Reds to take RF Jay Bruce’s spot on the roster. “You never know with baseball. I got the call and I was ready to come and join the team again,” said Bernadina, who never left Cincinnati to report to the minors. “I was ready for anything.”

--LHP Aroldis Chapman, the Reds’ closer working his way back from getting hit in the head with a line drive, worked an ineffective 2/3 of an inning as a starter for Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday night. The hope is he can return Friday. On Tuesday, he gave up five runs on four hits, a walk, a hit batter and wild pitch, throwing 33 pitches.

--CF Skip Schumacher, who just recently made his 2014 debut, had his first hit of the season to drive in the Reds’ first run on Tuesday night. He went 2-for-5 for the game and is a .323 lifetime hitter in 76 inter-league games.

--CF Billy Hamilton missed his fourth start with two bruised knuckles on his left hand. The hand is still swollen and Hamilton is worried about a possible stint on the disabled list. “After swinging the bat today, it’s very tough,” he said. “I did three swings, maybe. I couldn’t hold on to the bat. The bat fell out of my hand.” A short time later, Hamilton was examined by team physician Dr. Tim Kremchek. “He looked at him and he’s shown some improvement, but he’s still the proverbial day to day,” general manager Walt Jocketty said. As far as putting Hamilton on the DL, Jocketty said, “Not yet. I don’t know who we’d replace him with.” Hamilton pinch hit and sacrificed in the ninth inning and then tried to bunt for a hit in the 11th.

--RHP Mike Leake faces the Red Sox in the second game of a two-game series in Boston on Wednesday night. He has pitched into the seventh inning in all six starts this season but has lost his last three starts and is winless in his last four. He is 3-3 with a 2.78 ERA in 12 career starts against the American League.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We finally got something going a little late. Any time you lose a game, you think about missed opportunities.” -- LF Ryan Ludwick, after Tuesday’s loss to the Red Sox.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jay Bruce (left knee soreness) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 6. He did not start May 4, but he appeared as a pinch hitter. He underwent left knee surgery May 5, getting a torn meniscus repaired. He is expected to be out until early June.

--CF Billy Hamilton (sprained knuckles on left hand) was hurt making a diving catch May 1. He missed his fourth start May 6 but has hit pinch hit in that time. The hand is still swollen and Hamilton is worried about a possible stint on the disabled list.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman (facial fractures) was hurt when struck by a comebacker March 19, and he had a plate surgically inserted in his skull March 20. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 25 pitches off the mound April 14 and threw again April 18. He threw early batting practice April 23. He threw simulated games April 26 and April 29, and he made rehab appearances for Class A Dayton on May 1 and May 3. He

couldn’t finish his rehab inning on May 6, yielding five runs as a starter for Triple-A Louisville. The hope is he can return May 9.

--C Brayan Pena (sore left leg) left the May 4 game. He planned to get treatment on the May 5 off day, and he hoped to be ready for the May 6 game but he didn’t play.

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. The injury is not considered serious.

--C Devin Mesoraco (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He hopes to return in mid-May.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April. He might throw from a mound in early May.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off the tee in early May, but he wasn’t expected to hit off live pitching until at least May 7.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Broxton (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Sean Marshall

RHP Nick Christiani

RHP Curtis Partch

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker

