Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Ready or not, Aroldis Chapman might be only days away from rejoining the Cincinnati Reds.

Chapman pitched back-to-back games in Triple-A on Tuesday night and Wednesday, but was knocked out before completing an inning on both occasions. After giving up five runs on four hits, one walk and one hit batter Tuesday night, he allowed three runs on three hits while recording only one out in 21 pitches Wednesday.

And now, the Reds must decide whether to reinstate Chapman from the disabled list before Friday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies, as planned, or extend his minor league rehab assignment.

“He obviously wasn’t terribly sharp,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “We would like him, when we activate him, to be ready to go. We’ll make an assessment, I‘m sure, in the next couple of days.”

Initially, the Reds planned to have Chapman make four minor league appearances in his recovery being hit in the face by a line drive March 19. He tossed two scoreless innings over two appearances last week at Class A Dayton.

“We don’t want to activate him prematurely,” Price said. “So we’ll get some feedback, and talk to Chappy when we see him and see where he’s at.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-18

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 3-2, 1.31 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jhoulys Chacin, 0-1, 7.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jonny Cueto is scheduled to make his team-high eight start of the season Friday. He leads the majors in ERA, at 1.31, innings pitched (55.0), and opponents’ batting average (.132) and is tied for second in strikeouts (60). He entered the season with three career games of 10 or more strikeouts, but has added three much such games already this season, all in his last four starts, including a career-high 12 strikeouts against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 16. He has allowed just three runs in his last 38 innings.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman made four rehab appearances combined for Double-A Dayton and Triple-A Louisville. He pitched a total of three innings, allowing eight earned runs on seven hits with three walks and five strikeouts. In his latest appearances, Wednesday afternoon, he went one-third of an inning for Louisville, giving up three runs on three hits and a walk with one strikeout.

--C Devin Mesoraco is eligible to come off the disabled list Tuesday after suffering a left hamstring strain April 25 at Atlanta. But Mesoraco has not yet started running hard enough to sufficiently test the hamstring.

--OF Billy Hamilton is still day-to-day with sprained third and fourth knuckles on his left hand suffered while making a diving catch May 1 against the Brewers. He got into Tuesday’s game at Boston, pinch-hitting for the designated hitter. He went 0-for-1 with a sacrifice bunt. For Hamilton, who made his major league debut last season, it was the first time serving as the DH.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Your decisions only work when they work out.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price after a 4-3 loss to Boston on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Billy Hamilton (sprained knuckles on left hand) was hurt making a diving catch May 1. He missed starts through May 7, but he has hit pinch-hit in that time.

--RF Jay Bruce (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 5. He underwent surgery May 5, and he is expected to be out until early June.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman (facial fractures) was hurt when struck by a comebacker March 19, and he had a plate surgically inserted in his skull March 20. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances for Class A Dayton on May 1 and May 3, then moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Louisville on May 6. The hope is he can return May 9.

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. The injury is not considered serious.

--C Devin Mesoraco (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He hopes to return in mid-May.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April. He might throw from a mound in early May.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off the tee in early May, but he wasn’t expected to hit off live pitching until at least May 7.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Broxton (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Sean Marshall

RHP Nick Christiani

RHP Curtis Partch

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker