Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price said prior to Friday night’s game that he wasn’t concerned about Joey Votto’s mini batting slump. Price moved Votto into the cleanup spot on Friday with the intention of sparking his club’s stagnant offense. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Votto paused his slump and won a game with one swing of the bat.

Votto, who had batted .162 in his previous 10 games, was 0-for-3 when he launched a 3-0 pitch from Rockies left-hander Boone Logan 437 feet to center for his fourth career walkoff home run in a 4-3 victory over Colorado.

“I feel optimistic and good every time Joey’s at the plate,” said Price. “He still gives us great at-bats. He still finds a way to see a lot of pitches and fight off a lot of tough pitches. You certainly expect him to go out there and do what he’s capable of doing moving forward.”

And, Votto doesn’t seem to mind shifting positions in the batting order. “All I care about is winning,” said Votto following Friday’s victory.

Votto was moved into the No. 2 spot in the batting order earlier this season after 635 straight starts batting third. Friday marked Votto’s 23rd career start batting fourth, first since 2009. He had batted .317 with five home runs and 16 RBIs and a .423 on-base percentage in his prior appearances in the cleanup spot.

But, Votto’s .263 average through 33 games was his lowest at this juncture since 2008. He went 1-for-9 in last week’s series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park as the Reds dropped two straight games.

Price believes Votto, a career .314 hitter coming into this season, can be a consistent run producer wherever he bats, if given the chance.

“We haven’t put him in a lot of situations to drive in runs,” Price said. “That (cleanup) position is a challenge in and of itself. Billy (Hamilton)’s been out of the lineup, and that has affected our ability to have more guys in scoring position.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-18

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 4-0, 2.62 ERA) at Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 4-1, 1.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joey Votto batted fourth in Friday’s series opener against Colorado for the 23rd time in his career, first since 2009. In those games, Votto batted .317 with five home runs and 16 RBIs and a .423 on-base percentage. “I‘m just trying to make things happen and create opportunities to score more runs, kick the offense into gear,” said manager Bryan Price. It paid off in the ninth when Votto delivered his fourth career walkoff homer.

--CF Billy Hamilton felt fine after hitting in the last group in batting practice on Friday and was cleared to pinch hit. Hamilton doubled in the eighth inning and later scored the go-ahead run in an eventual 4-3 win over Colorado. Friday was the sixth straight start he’d missed after spraining the third and fourth knuckles on his left hand making a diving catch on May 1 against Milwaukee. Gripping a bat was an issue for Hamilton prior to Friday night’s game.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman’s return to the big leagues was pushed back one day. The plan initially was for Chapman to return on Friday, but after throwing back-to-back days for Triple-A Louisville, the brakes were applied. “We’re going to go out and watch him play catch and see how he feels,” said manager Bryan Price on Friday. “He threw back-to-back, and from a practical standpoint, it would be better to go into a series with a fresh arm.” Price said the results of those two rehab starts -- eight earned runs in one inning -- didn’t factor as much into the decision. “He got hit a little bit ... he didn’t shy away from contact,” said Price. “Other than giving up some runs, he was fine.”

--RHP Johnny Cueto was stellar again on Friday night, retiring the final 11 batters he faced, finishing with two runs allowed and five hits in eight innings with one walk and eight strikeouts. “Early he wasn’t as sharp, but he found that ability to do that sinker/cutter combination again,” said manager Bryan Price. “He left a couple sliders up, one to (Troy) Tulowitzki for the home run. He realized that wasn’t his best pitch. He’s just so confident and locked in.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was just trying to be aggressive in that situation. I put a good swing on it. It was a good win for the ballclub. I just ended up being the guy to come through at the end.” --- 1B Joey Votto, belted his fourth career walkoff home run Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Devin Mesoraco (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He sprinted for the first time on May 9 and felt fine. He’s eligible to be reinstated on May 11, but doesn’t expect to be come off the DL that soon.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman (facial fractures) was hurt when struck by a comebacker March 19, and he had a plate surgically inserted in his skull March 20. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab appearances for Class A Dayton on May 1 and May 3, then pitched on back-to-back days at Triple-A Louisville on May 6 and 7. He planned to play catch on May 9 to see how he feels. He could return on May 10.

--CF Billy Hamilton (sprained knuckles on left hand) was hurt making a diving catch May 1. He missed starts through May 7, but he has hit pinch-hit in that time. He missed six starts through May 9. He was cleared to pinch-hit in the game on May 9 after finally being able to grip a bat in batting practice.

--RF Jay Bruce (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 5. He underwent surgery May 5, and he is expected to be out until early June.

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. The injury is not considered serious.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April. He might throw from a mound in early May.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off the tee in early May, but he wasn’t expected to hit off live pitching until at least May 7.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Broxton (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Sean Marshall

RHP Nick Christiani

RHP Curtis Partch

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker

