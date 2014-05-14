Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Reds, who began the season with eight players on the disabled list, finally are getting healthy. And perhaps the most encouraging news is about right-hander Mat Latos, who’s overcome a couple setbacks in his rehabilitation and now is about to embark on a plan designed to get him back on a big-league mound by June. Latos, who’s gone 28-11 with a 3.32 ERA in 65 starts since joining the Reds prior to the 2012 season, had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee on the first day of spring training. But it’s been a flexor mass strain in his elbow that has kept him from pitching for the Reds this season.

That’s about to change.

The 26-year-old right-hander, who’s been strengthening his arm via long-toss, will pitch three bullpen sessions beginning Wednesday then a simulated game. If all goes well, he’ll then be sent out on a minor-league rehab assignment to build up his pitch count. Latos will be with the club on its upcoming road trip.

“We always leave it open to adjust,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “Instead of him going out and throwing a three-inning simulated game and then maybe a four- and a five- or a four- and a six-inning outing before we activate him, we’re starting closer to square one.”

Latos continues to approach his rehab with guarded optimism. But he’s eager to rejoin an already formidable Reds rotation that ranks third in the National League with a 3.04 ERA. Having a fierce competitor like Latos back at full strength would make Cincinnati’s starting staff among the best in baseball.

But, Price says he’ll stick to the plan, which calls for Latos’ endurance to get back to a 95- to 105-pitch threshold before he returns.

“We won’t have as many restrictions on Mat (because) he’s in really good throwing shape after the long-toss program,” Price said. “That being said, I know he’s champing at the bit. It’s not going to be baby steps, but it will be a little bit less aggressive than the pace we had originally set up.”

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-20

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 2-3, 3.12 ERA) at Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 3-2, 1.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Devin Mesoraco, on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday night, catching six innings and going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Mesoraco was expected to make one, maybe two rehab starts before being activated. He’s batting .468 with six doubles, three homers and 13 RBIs in 13 games.

--RHP Mat Latos is expected to throw a bullpen session on May 14 and join the club on its next road trip. He plans to throw three bullpens then a simulated game before being sent on a minor-league rehab assignment. He is expected back by early June, barring any setbacks. “We always leave it open to adjust,” said manager Bryan Price. “I know he’s champing at the bit. It’s not going to be baby steps, but it will be a little bit less aggressive than the pace we had originally set up.”

--LHP Tony Cingrani will join the club on its next road trip and is expected to be activated sometime during the series at Philadelphia May 16-18. “He’s on schedule right now to be activated during the road trip,” said manager Bryan Price. “He’s got a little bit more to accomplish. He’s got another couple of bullpens to verify everything’s OK.” Cingrani is 2-2 with a 3.34 ERA in six starts with 32 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings.

--RF Jay Bruce, who had left knee surgery on May 5 and was expected to miss one month, has been hitting off the tee, doing elliptical and exercise bike, and took batting practice on the field for the first time on Tuesday. “I‘m feeling good. Everything’s going very, very well,” said Bruce. “I‘m pain free. There’s still some general swelling from the surgery. That’s not going away soon.” Bruce is hoping to expedite his recovery, but wouldn’t put a timetable on it. “My body will let me know when I‘m ready,” he said. Bruce is batting .216 with three home runs and 14 RBIs in 30 games.

--RHP Mike Leake has pitched into the seventh inning in each of his eight starts this season. But on Tuesday night, he endured another hard-luck outing in a 2-1 loss to San Diego. Leake gave up just one run on two hits in eight innings, but earned a no-decision. “That’s part of the game,” said Leake. “I’d rather have a good defense behind me than runs, but I know you need runs to win the game. We had some good defense tonight.” Leake is 2-3 with a 3.09 ERA in eight outings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “One problem with a power pitcher is if somebody puts a good swing on it, they can do some damage on one pitch. It’s just one pitch. It’s one of those things where you’ve got to give them credit.” -- C Brayan Pena, after Padres 3B Chase Headley belted a game-winning homer off Reds closer Aroldis Chapman Tuesday.

ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Devin Mesoraco (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He sprinted for the first time May 9 and felt fine. He began a rehab appearance with Triple-A Louisville on May 13. He was expected to make one, possibly two rehab starts before being activated.

--RF Jay Bruce (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 5. He underwent surgery May 5, and he is expected to be out until early June. He has been hitting off the tee, doing elliptical and exercise bike, and on May 13 took batting practice outside for the first time since having knee surgery on May 5.

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. The injury is not considered serious, and he is expected to be activated sometime during the series at Philadelphia May 16-18.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April. He threw a bullpen session May 11. He is expected to throw a bullpen session on May 14 and join the club on its next road trip where he’ll throw a simulated game before being sent on a minor-league rehab assignment. He is expected back by early June, barring any setbacks.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off the tee in early May.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Sean Marshall

RHP Nick Christiani

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker

