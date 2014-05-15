Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Reds, who began the season with eight players on the disabled list, finally are getting healthy.

Perhaps the most encouraging news is about right-hander Mat Latos, who overcame a couple setbacks in his rehabilitation and now is about to embark on a plan designed to get him back on a big-league mound by June.

Latos, who is 28-11 with a 3.32 ERA in 65 starts since joining the Reds prior to the 2012 season, had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee on the first day of spring training. However, a flexor mass strain in his elbow has kept him from pitching for the Reds this season.

That is about to change.

The 26-year-old right-hander, who has been strengthening his arm via long-toss, will pitch three bullpen sessions, then a simulated game. If all goes well, he will then be sent out on a minor league rehab assignment to build up his pitch count. Latos will be with the club on its upcoming road trip.

“We always leave it open to adjust,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “Instead of him going out and throwing a three-inning simulated game and then maybe a four- and a five- or a four- and a six-inning outing before we activate him, we’re starting closer to square one.”

Latos continues to approach his rehab with guarded optimism. But he’s eager to rejoin an already formidable Reds rotation that ranks third in the National League with a 3.04 ERA. Having a fierce competitor like Latos back at full strength would make Cincinnati’s starting staff among the best in baseball.

But, Price says he will stick to the plan, which calls for Latos’ endurance to get back to a 95- to 105-pitch threshold before he returns.

“We won’t have as many restrictions on Mat (because) he’s in really good throwing shape after the long-toss program,” Price said. “That being said, I know he’s champing at the bit. It’s not going to be baby steps, but it will be a little bit less aggressive than the pace we had originally set up.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-20

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy 2-3, 3.12 ERA) at Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 3-2, 1.43 ERA); Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 4-3, 3.02 ERA) at Reds (TBA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Devin Mesoraco, on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring, went 0-for-4 Wednesday for Triple-A Louisville. He is 2-for-7 through two games on a rehab assignment. “We’re going to increase his workload each game, and we don’t anticipate any reason to think there should be any setbacks, but you know hamstrings are tricky things,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “I think a two- to three-game look will give us a pretty good idea of whether he’s ready to go.” Mesoraco batted .468 with six doubles, three homers and 13 RBIs in 13 games before landing on the DL.

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder tendinitis) will join the club on its next road trip. Wednesday’s rainout pushed his scheduled back a day or two, but he is still expected to start a game either in Philadelphia (May 16-18) or Washington (May 19-21). “He threw on the off day (Monday) with more aggression,” manager Bryan Price said. “It sounded like it went very, very well. We’re optimistic. You know what we’re looking for? We’re looking for a stronger shoulder and a pain-free delivery, and I think we’re close, but we want to be all the way there before he’s activated.” Cingrani threw on the side Wednesday.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman allowed a solo home run by Padres 3B Chase Headley in the ninth inning Tuesday, taking a 2-1 loss. It snapped a streak of five consecutive strikeouts by Chapman in his two outings since being reinstated from the disabled list Sunday. “You know what? It’s unfortunate, but it’s not a concern,” said manager Bryan Price. “He’s throwing hard, he’s throwing strikes, he’s throwing his slider over. Those are the unfortunate parts about being a closer in a tied or one-run game. You really have no margin for error.”

--3B Todd Frazier continues to impress at the plate. “He’s been swinging it well,” manager Bryan Price said. “I think that anybody associated with the team would feel the same way that we are all optimistic and very much in the belief that Todd Frazier is an even better player than what we’ve seen the first couple of years in the major leagues.” Frazier has an active 12-game hitting streak in which he is batting .304 with six doubles, three homers and 11 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “One problem with a power pitcher is if somebody puts a good swing on it, they can do some damage on one pitch. It’s just one pitch. It’s one of those things where you’ve got to give them credit.” -- C Brayan Pena, after Padres 3B Chase Headley belted a game-winning homer off Reds closer Aroldis Chapman on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Devin Mesoraco (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He sprinted for the first time May 9 and felt fine. He began a rehab appearance with Triple-A Louisville on May 13. He might be activated late in the week of May 12-18.

--RF Jay Bruce (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 5. He underwent surgery May 5, and he is expected to be out until early June. He has been hitting off the tee, doing elliptical and exercise bike, and on May 13 took batting practice outside for the first time since having knee surgery on May 5.

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. The injury is not considered serious, and he is expected to be activated sometime during the series at Philadelphia May 16-18.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April. He threw a bullpen session May 11. He is expected to throw a bullpen session on May 14 and join the club on its next road trip where he’ll throw a simulated game before being sent on a minor league rehab assignment. He is expected back by early June, barring any setbacks.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off the tee in early May.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

