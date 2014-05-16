Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Right-hander Johnny Cueto’s success through nine starts is something to behold. And his teammates believe the rest of the country should take notice.

“I was watching TV the other day and they still were talking about Greinke and Kershaw and Fernandez. I‘m like, ‘What about Johnny C?,'” Reds shortstop Zack Cozart said. “He never leaves anything over the plate for them to drive; he’s always around the corners. Since I’ve been in the big leagues, he (has pitched) as well as anyone I’ve seen.”

On Thursday afternoon, Cueto pitched his fourth complete-game shutout -- his second this season -- in a 5-0 win over the San Diego Padres. Cueto allowed just three hits en route to his ninth complete game -- third this year -- while lowering his major-league-leading ERA to 1.25.

Cueto’s the first big-league pitcher since 1909 to pitch at least seven innings in his first nine starts while allowing two earned runs or fewer. He hasn’t allowed more than five hits in any game this season.

“The thing that’s amazing about this whole start of the season for Johnny is that every pitch has consequence to it,” manager Bryan Price said. “He doesn’t get caught up (in the score). It doesn’t matter. He just attacks the hitter with great confidence. I haven’t seen him back down to a hitter. He challenges everybody in the zone with good quality pitches.”

Cueto, who has allowed five runs in 55 innings this season and has pitched into the eighth inning in six straight starts, said he didn’t feel particularly before Thursday’s outing, which came on a cool afternoon at Great American Ball Park following Wednesday’s postponement due to rain.

“When you have more days off than normal, your body gets heavier,” Cueto said through interpreter Tomas Vera. “I didn’t feel loose or as strong in the bullpen. I worked around it.”

Reds catcher Brayan Pena said Cueto (4-2) is so confident in his pitches right now that occasionally he has to pull in the reins.

“Sometimes I have to be the bad guy,” Pena said. “He trusts his pitches so much, he’s not afraid to throw any of them behind (in) the count. His mindset is so strong, it’s fun to be behind the plate for him and hopefully all the position players say the same thing.”

When asked if he’s the best pitcher in baseball right now, Cueto responded with confidence, “I would say yes. The numbers talk.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-21

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 4-2, 2.89 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 0-3, 3.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Devin Mesoraco, on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring, has gone 3-for-10 with a home run and two RBIs in three rehab starts for Triple-A Louisville. “Everything’s positive at this point in time,” manager Bryan Price said. “He could join us late in the road trip.” Mesoraco batted .468 with six doubles, three homers and 13 RBIs in 13 games.

--RHP Mat Latos threw a bullpen session on Wednesday and the reports are good. “He’s feeling great,” manager Bryan Price said. “I‘m really excited because he says he’s feeling as well as he’s felt in years. That’s a pretty bold statement for a guy that’s thrown a lot of innings and won a lot of games.” Latos plans to throw a simulated game on the upcoming road trip then make up to three rehab starts. Latos was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Thursday, but it was a procedural move to add a pitcher for the doubleheader and will not impact his anticipated early-June return.

--2B Brandon Phillips hit a three-run home run and contributed one of his signature bare-handed putouts Thursday in a 5-0 win over San Diego. Phillips has doubled in seven of his past nine games. Since taking a day off on May 2 while mired in a slump, Phillips has five multi-hit games in eight appearances.

--SS Zack Cozart snapped an 0-for-15 skid with runners in scoring position with a two-run single in the sixth inning on Thursday. He went 3-for-4. “It feels good to help the team out aside from just defense,” Cozart said. “It’s been a rough start at the plate, but I work hard every day in the cage. This game’s all about confidence and it’s hard to be confident when you’re not getting hits.”

--LHP Jeff Francis was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to pitch the nightcap of Thursday’s doubleheader. He managed to get the Reds’ rested bullpen to the fifth inning, allowing three runs on five hits with no walks and four strikeouts over 71 pitches. A two-run home run by catcher Rene Rivera was his only significant mistake.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Devin Mesoraco (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He sprinted for the first time May 9 and felt fine. He began a rehab appearance with Triple-A Louisville on May 13. He might be activated late in the week of May 12-18.

--RF Jay Bruce (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 5. He underwent surgery May 5, and he is expected to be out until early June. He has been hitting off the tee, doing elliptical and exercise bike, and on May 13 took batting practice outside for the first time since having knee surgery on May 5.

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. The injury is not considered serious, and he is expected to be activated sometime during the series at Philadelphia May 16-18.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and was moved to the 60-day DL on May 15. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April. He threw a bullpen session May 11. He threw a bullpen session on May 14 and said he feels as good as he has in years. Latos will throw a simulated game during the Reds’ road trip May 16-21 and then make up to three minor-league rehab appearances.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off the tee in early May.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Sean Marshall

RHP Nick Christiani

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker