Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

PHILADELPHIA -- It was a long day’s journey into night for Cincinnati Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco on Friday, but ultimately a fruitful one.

Mesoraco, out since April 26 with a hamstring pull, was activated from the disabled list early in the day. He was scheduled to catch a morning flight from Norfolk, Va., where he was on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville, to Philadelphia, for the Reds’ game against the Phillies.

But it rained and rained. And Mesoraco, trapped at the airport, sat and sat.

His flight finally took off at 3:30 p.m., and he didn’t arrive at the ballpark until nearly 5.

“I couldn’t have felt a whole lot worse,” he said.

There was work to do in the weight room. There were scouting reports to review.

“I felt rushed all day,” he said. “I was kind of panicked and I guess flustered would be a good way to put it.”

But he came to the plate with two outs and two men on in the first inning, and hit a cut fastball from Kyle Kendrick over the left-field fence, staking Cincinnati to a 3-0 lead. That turned out to be the final score.

“I think things cleared up pretty well after that,” Mesoraco said.

RECORD: 19-21

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Homer Bailey 3-2, 3.72 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels 0-2, 5.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Homer Bailey, Saturday’s starter, beat Colorado 4-1 in his last outing, going 7 1/3 innings and allowing one run on four hits while striking out six and walking two. He is 0-3 with a 3.61 ERA in eight career starts against the Phillies.

--RHP Alfredo Simon beat Philadelphia on Friday night, working 7 2/3 scoreless innings and allowing five hits. Simon (5-2), who struck out eight and walked one, has allowed three runs or fewer in seven of his eight starts this season.

--3B Todd Frazier went 0-for-4 Friday against Philadelphia, ending a career-best 14-game hitting streak. Frazier is hitting .266 this season.

--C Devin Mesoraco, out since April 26 with a hamstring injury, was activated from the disabled list Friday and hit a three-run homer in the first inning to account for all the runs in a 3-0 victory over Philadelphia. Mesoraco went 1-for-3 in all, and is hitting .460 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 14 games this season.

--1B Joey Votto, who remained in Cincinnati to undergo an MRI while his teammates began a series in Philadelphia, was diagnosed with a distal quadriceps strain in his left knee. No decision has been made as to whether he will need to be placed on the disabled list.

--LHP Jeff Francis was designated for assignment Friday. Francis, summoned from the minors on Wednesday, was the losing pitcher in the nightcap of Thursday’s double-header against San Diego.

--RHP Nick Christiani was optioned to Triple-A Louisville. He had a 5.54 ERA in 10 appearances this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Today he went out there and established that he was going to go right after guys, not mess around. He made a lot of good pitches with all his pitches.” -- C Devin Mesoraco, of RHP Alfredo Simon, who allowed five hits over 7 2/3 innings while striking out eight in Friday’s 3-0 shutout of the Phillies.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Devin Mesoraco (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He sprinted for the first time May 9 and felt fine. He began a rehab appearance with Triple-A Louisville on May 13. He was activated May 16.

--1B Joey Votto (distal quadriceps strain, left knee) remained in Cincinnati May 16 to undergo an MRI while his teammates began a series in Philadelphia. No decision has been made as to whether he will need to be placed on the disabled list.

--RF Jay Bruce (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 5. He underwent surgery May 5, and he is expected to be out until early June. He has been hitting off the tee, doing elliptical and exercise bike, and on May 13 took batting practice outside for the first time since having knee surgery on May 5.

--LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. The injury is not considered serious, and he is expected to be activated sometime during the series at Philadelphia May 16-18.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and was he transferred to the 60-day DL on May 15. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April. He threw a bullpen session May 11. He threw a bullpen session on May 14 and said he feels as good as he has in years. Latos will throw a simulated game during the Reds’ road trip May 16-21 and then make up to three minor league rehab appearances.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off the tee in early May.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

