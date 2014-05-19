Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- It’s no secret that the Cincinnati Reds struggled scoring runs during a current skid in which they dropped seven of 11 games, mostly recently dropping an 8-3 decision to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

And it’s no real secret why they only averaged 2.7 runs per game over that span.

“The elephant in the room is the fact we have (Joey) Votto and (Jay) Bruce unavailable,” Reds manager Bryan Price said after Sunday’s loss. “Those are pretty essential pieces.”

Outfielder Bruce, who recently underwent surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus, hasn’t played since May 4.

He was batting just .216 with three homers and 14 RBIs but has been a centerpiece of Cincinnati’s offense since 2011. Over the past three seasons, he averaged 32 homers and 102 RBIs.

First baseman and former MVP Votto was just recently sidelined with a quad strain. He missed all three of the team’s games in Philadelphia, and it’s unclear if he’ll travel with the club for their next series in Washington.

Votto is batting .257 with a .410 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, six homers and 12 RBIs this season. Friday marked the first time since Aug. 28, 2012, that neither he nor Bruce appeared in a game for the Reds.

“We do have players getting an opportunity to play and do some things,” Price said. “We need to find out a way to grind out more than a couple of runs a game. We just can’t win this way.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-23

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 2-3, 3.09 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 3-3, 3.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joey Votto’s status remains up in the air. It’s unclear if Votto (quad strain) will travel with the team to its next series in Washington. “We don’t know exactly how much time it will take for him to be game-ready, so we don’t want to make a commitment to a DL,” Reds skipper Bryan Price said. “We don’t want to DL him and find out in two or three days he’s ready to play. As long as we’re somewhat comfortable having a four-man bench, we won’t have to make a decision.” Votto missed all three games against the Phillies and did not travel with the Reds to Philadelphia.

--LHP Tony Cingrani fell victim to the long ball but had an overall successful outing in his first game back Sunday from left shoulder tendinitis. The left-hander allowed three homers -- all solo shots -- and surrendered four runs and seven hits over six innings of an 8-3 loss to the Phillies. He struck out seven, walked three and threw 65 of 98 pitches for strikes. “I felt pretty good today,” Cingrani said. “Everything was coming out well. I was spotting it pretty much all day.”

--RHP Mike Leake takes the ball Monday as the Reds open a three-game series in Washington. The 26-year-old has been excellent in the month of May, with a 1.96 ERA in three starts, but has no wins to show for it. Over 23 innings, Leake allowed just 17 hits while striking out 14 and walking five. The righty struggled in four career starts at Nationals Park, where he is1-2 with a 5.24 ERA. In particular, Nationals OF Jayson Werth (7-for-17, 1 home run) roughed up Leake in his career.

--C Devin Mesoraco had a career-high four hits in Sunday’s 8-3 loss to the Phillies. Mesoraco showed some pop with two doubles off Cliff Lee, who dominated everyone else in the Reds’ lineup. “I put some good swings on some balls that were in the middle part of the plate,” Mesoraco said. “(Lee) is tough. He’s a guy who knows when to make certain pitches and knows how to pitch everybody. He doesn’t give you a whole lot to hit when there are runners in scoring position.” Cincinnati went 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position -- Mesoraco’s first-inning double the only hit.

--C Tucker Barnhart was optioned to Triple-A Louisville prior to Sunday’s game to make room on the roster for LHP Tony Cingrani, who was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list. In his first taste of major league action, Barnhart went 3-for-28 with a homer in 10 games for the Reds while serving as a backup catcher. The 23-year-old had been called up in late April when starting backstop Devin Mesoraco landed on the DL. Mesoraco returned to the Reds on Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt pretty good today. Everything was coming out well. I was spotting it pretty much all day.” -- Reds LHP Tony Cingrani after a 8-3 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Devin Mesoraco (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He sprinted for the first time May 9 and felt fine. He began a rehab appearance with Triple-A Louisville on May 13. He was activated May 16.

--1B Joey Votto (distal quadriceps strain, left knee) remained in Cincinnati May 16 to undergo an MRI while his teammates began a series in Philadelphia. No decision has been made as to whether he will need to be placed on the disabled list.

--RF Jay Bruce (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 5. He underwent surgery May 5, and he is expected to be out until early June. He has been hitting off the tee, doing elliptical and exercise bike, and on May 13 took batting practice outside for the first time since having knee surgery on May 5.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and was he transferred to the 60-day DL on May 15. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April. He threw a bullpen session May 11. He threw a bullpen session on May 14 and said he feels as good as he has in years. Latos will throw a simulated game during the Reds’ road trip May 16-21 and then make up to three minor league rehab appearances.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off the tee in early May.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Sean Marshall

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker

=