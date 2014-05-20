Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Cincinnati Reds were without Joey Votto on Monday, and the first baseman may not play Tuesday, too, due to a knee injury.

However, Bryan Price, the Reds’ first-year manager, can feel assured Tuesday when Johnny Cueto takes the mound against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

The right-hander is the major league leader in ERA (1.25), innings pitched (72) and opponents’ batting average (.135). He ranks second in strikeouts with 76, trailing only Tampa Bay Rays left-hander David Price, who has 77.

In each of his nine starts this season, Cueto (4-2) limited the opposition to two or fewer runs.

He is 6-2 in his career against the Nationals with a 3.99 ERA, and he is 2-1 with a 2.14 ERA at Nationals Park.

”He has been a great competitor,“ said Price, a former pitching coach. ”I am thrilled every time he takes the ball. He is a guy that doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. He stays out of the middle of the plate. He is very efficient from the stretch as well.

“I think he has defined himself somewhat (with) a sinker, cutter, changeup and periodic flurry of breaking balls. He really plays off the plate and then on for strikes. He is deceptive how he attacks the zone and the hitter. He sees where the outs are. The really good ones know by an approach or a swing or even a take where the outs are. He has been outstanding.”

Price said Cueto has quick feet and is good at holding on runners.

“He is an Olympic baseball player,” the manager said. “He may not be an Olympic swimmer or leading in the luge or something. He does so many things well beyond throwing the ball. He is a very talented guy for a guy who doesn’t look like a starting pitcher.”

Washington manager Matt Williams was not looking forward to Tuesday after his team lost 4-3 to the Reds in 15 innings Monday.

“We have a tough guy (Cueto) to face tomorrow,” Williams said. “We will get the guys some rest and be back at it.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-23

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 5-4, 1.25 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 0-1, 4.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joey Votto missed his fourth game in a row with a distal quadriceps strain in his left knee, and he remained in Cincinnati, according to manager Bryan Price. Will Votto have to go on the disabled list? “We have not made that decision right now,” Price said before Monday’s game. “He has a lot of soreness.” Price feels as if the Reds won’t be hampered by playing with a short bench. “That is also day-to-day. As long as we stay healthy, we have some coverage,” Price said.

--RHP Mike Leake pitched into the seventh inning for the ninth time in a row this year Monday. He gave up just one run in 6 2/3 innings but was not involved in the decision as the Reds beat the Nationals 4-3 in 15 innings.

--C Devin Mesoraco was used at cleanup Monday at Nationals Park, and he went 0-for-6 in the 15-inning game. “He is our hottest guy,” manager Bryan Price said before the game. “He is squaring the ball, he is driving the ball. He is hitting the ball hard. We have to take advantage of the hottest bat on our club right now.” Mesoraco began the game on a 27-for-54 surge.

--OF Chris Heisey, who is from Lancaster, Pa., about two hours from Washington, got the start Monday in left field. He had three hits, including two doubles, and drew a walk.

--OF Ryan Ludwick did not start Monday, and he struck out as an 11th-inning pinch hitter. He leads the Reds with 35 starts in left. “He will be right back there tomorrow,” manager Bryan Price said Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s crazy how the game goes. You’re 0-for-3 and you get three more at bats in extra innings and you go 3-for-3, so it was like a whole new game. I got a ball up, elevated and tried to drive it.” -- 3B Todd Frazier, who crushed a two-run homer in the top of the 15th inning to break a 2-2 tie and lift the Reds to a 4-3 win over the Washington Nationals on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Joey Votto (distal quadriceps strain, left knee) did not play May 16-19. No decision was made as to whether he would need a stint on the disabled list.

--RF Jay Bruce (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 5. He underwent surgery May 5, and he is expected to be out until early June. He has been hitting off the tee, doing elliptical and exercise bike, and on May 13 took batting practice outside for the first time since having knee surgery on May 5.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and was he transferred to the 60-day DL on May 15. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April. He threw a bullpen session May 11. He threw a bullpen session on May 14 and said he feels as good as he has in years. Latos will throw a simulated game during the Reds’ road trip May 16-21 and then make up to three minor league rehab appearances.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off the tee in early May.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

