Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

WASHINGTON -- Outfielder Jay Bruce, who has been on the disabled list with a left knee injury, is eligible to come off the DL on Wednesday, and that couldn’t happen soon enough for Bryan Price, the first-year manager of the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati was playing one man short the past few days as first baseman Joey Votto stayed back in Ohio. He was out of the lineup for the fifth straight game Tuesday with a distal quadriceps strain in his left knee.

Price said earlier this week his bench should be fine. “As long as we stay healthy we have some coverage,” Price said.

That depth was challenged in a 15-inning game Monday, as the Reds scored two runs in the top of the 15th on a homer by Todd Frazier in the 4-3 victory.

Catcher Devin Mesoraco caught every inning in the win. He entered the game with a batting average of .500 in 54 at bats but was hitless in six trips. Brayan Pena got the start at catcher on Tuesday and made one of four errors by the Reds in a 9-4 loss. The Reds had just 15 errors going into the game, which led the National League.

Bruce appears to be close to being able to playing. He took part in batting practice and after drills prior to Tuesday’s game in Washington. “Most involved day I’ve had so far,” said Bruce, who has been dealing a sore left knee.

RECORD: 20-24

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 5-2, 2.45 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 3-1, 3.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Johnny Cueto started for the Reds on Tuesday as he entered the game leading the majors with an ERA of 1.25. But in a rare bad outing he gave up eight runs (six earned) and hit two batters and absorbed the loss while going 5 1/3 innings in his shortest outing of the season in his 10th start. He had allowed just 10 runs (all earned) in his first nine starts. He gave up six hits Tuesday after allowing no more than five in his first nine starts. ”He lost command a little bit,“ Washington manager Matt Williams said of Cueto. ”He can reach back for 96 (mph) when he has to. We took advantage of a couple of mistakes early on and got to him in the last (sixth) inning.“ Said Reds’ manager Bryan Price: ”He was using all of his pitches. He was up today a bit and he wasn’t ahead as often. They laid off some good pitches. Today they really battled, they competed and made sure that he threw the ball over. And of course, the big inning was the knockout blow.

--RHP Alfredo Simon will start the series finale on Wednesday against the Nationals. The Reds are 6-2 in his eight starts.

--1B Joey Votto remained in Ohio as he missed his fifth game in a row with a distal quad strain in his left knee. He is hitting .182 in his last 16 games.

--OF Jay Bruce (left knee) took part in batting practice and other drills at Nationals Park on Tuesday. “Most involved day I’ve had so far” since going on the DL May 6, he said. He is eligible to come off the DL on Wednesday for a day game with the Nationals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They played really well. You know what? I‘m human. This is not over yet. I’ve just gotta keep my head up and keep working.” -- Reds RHP Johnny Cueto after a 9-4 loss to Washington on Tuesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Joey Votto (distal quadriceps strain, left knee) did not play May 16-20. No decision was made as to whether he would need a stint on the disabled list.

--RF Jay Bruce (torn meniscus in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 5. He underwent surgery May 5, and he is expected to be out until early June. He has been hitting off the tee, doing elliptical and exercise bike, and on May 13 took batting practice outside for the first time since having knee surgery on May 5. He is eligible to come off the disabled list on May 21. He took part in batting practice on May 20 in Washington.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and was he transferred to the 60-day DL on May 15. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April. He threw a bullpen session May 11. He threw a bullpen session on May 14 and said he feels as good as he has in years. Latos will throw a simulated game during the Reds’ road trip May 16-21 and then make up to three minor league rehab appearances.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off the tee in early May.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Sean Marshall

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Neftali Soto

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker