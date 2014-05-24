Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Jay Bruce returned to the starting lineup, his customary position of right field, and to the cleanup spot in the batting order for Friday night’s series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Bruce is thankful to be healthy, and manager Bryan Price hopes his presence will help revive the club’s often inconsistent offense.

“I‘m happy to be healthy again,” Bruce said.

On Friday night, Bruce went 1-for-4 with a double and two strikeouts in the Reds’ 5-3 victory.

Bruce was reinstated from the disabled list 15 days after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. He initially was projected to miss one month.

“I don’t know about abnormal,” Bruce said of his swift return. “They said the recovery time would be three to four weeks. I’ve had three weeks of utter rehab. So we’re right around that mark.”

The notoriously streaky Bruce hit just .216 with four doubles, a triple, three homers, 14 RBIs and a .353 on-base percentage in 30 games before the injury. He walked 22 times and struck out 32 in 102 at-bats. Bruce hopes the time off helped spark his swing.

So does Price. Even with first baseman Joey Votto on the disabled list, the Reds’ lineup gains more flexibility and punch with Bruce back.

“I like the look of our lineup,” Price said. “I know I’ve said that a few times here recently and we haven’t gone out and scored a ton of runs, but that being said, having Jay back ... having some depth down the lineup, I continue to be optimistic that this is the type of group that I know is capable of doing more damage than we’ve done to this point.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-24

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 0-0, 5.14 ERA) at Reds (LHP Tony Cingrani, 2-3, 3.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mat Latos will start for Triple-A Louisville on Sunday in his first rehabilitation start. He’s expected to throw 50-60 pitches and, preferably, four innings. He’s expected to make three or four rehab appearances before being activated. “We’d like to see him get a chance to maybe potentially get into a fourth inning, but a lot of that will be dictated by his pitch efficiency,” manager Bryan Price said. “He should stay on an every-fifth-day schedule throughout the course of his rehab, which should be probably three, maybe four outings.”

--INF/OF Donald Lutz was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Friday. Lutz hit .360 with six homers and 16 RBIs at Double-A Pensacola, but just .200 with a homer and three RBIs since being promoted to Triple-A on May 17. “He’s a young hitter,” manager Bryan Price said. “Look, he’s got power. He’s got speed. He’s got good youthful aggression and he brings all the right type of energy that we want to the ballpark.” Lutz is primarily an outfielder, but he will provide some depth at first base while Joey Votto is on the disabled list.

--INF Neftali Soto was optioned to Triple-A Louisville after batting just .107 in 19 games. “We’ve had Neftali Soto pretty much sitting on the bench,” manager Bryan Price said. “He’s had a small handful of starts and a few pinch-hit appearances, and it just wasn’t possible also to allow him to really be able to perform at all. It’s very difficult for a young player to come up and be a bench player.”

--RF Jay Bruce made his first start Friday night since being reinstated from the disabled list on Wednesday, less than three weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. Bruce batted cleanup and went 1-for-4 with a double. “I‘m happy to be healthy again,” he said.

--LF Ryan Ludwick returned to the starting lineup Friday after missing three games with swelling in his left knee cap. “He could’ve played (in the series at Washington), it was just the amount of discomfort,” manager Bryan Price said. “The good news is the injury didn’t necessitate him being inactive. He was able to work in the cage. I think he’s a lot closer to 100 percent today.” He went 1-for-4 on Friday.

--SS Zack Cozart’s season-high five-game hitting streak ended Friday. He has hits in seven of his past nine games. In his previous 19 appearances, Cozart had hit .319, including eight multi-hit games. “Zack has really done a nice job getting better pitches to hit,” manager Bryan Price said. “That’s been really encouraging, seeing Zack and the rest of the guys really competing with two strikes to extend at-bats.”

--CF Billy Hamilton stole two bases on Friday night against St. Louis Cardinals C Yadier Molina, who hadn’t allowed a steal since April 21. It was the second multi-steal game against Molina for Hamilton, who also recorded two steals on April 9.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I like the look of our lineup. I know I’ve said that a few times here recently and we haven’t gone out and scored a ton of runs, but that being said, having Jay (Bruce) back ... having some depth down the lineup, I continue to be optimistic that this is the type of group that I know is capable of doing more damage than we’ve done to this point.” -- Manager Bryan Price.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ryan Ludwick (quadriceps) returned to the lineup May 23 after missing three starts.

--1B Joey Votto (distal quadriceps strain, left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and was he transferred to the 60-day DL on May 15. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April. He threw bullpen sessions May 11 and May 14. He will make his first rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on May 25. Latos is expected to throw 50-60 pitches and stay on an every-fifth-day schedule through three or four rehab outings.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off the tee in early May.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Sean Marshall

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

INFIELDERS:

1B/C Brayan Pena

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF/OF Donald Lutz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker

OF Roger Bernadina