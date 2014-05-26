Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Conventional wisdom says that when Mat Latos returns from the disabled list, likely in early June, Alfredo Simon will be sent back to the bullpen.

Not so fast, says Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price.

“It might’ve been one of the guys that said that, because that’s where (Simon) is best-suited,” Price said Sunday before the Reds’ 4-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. “But he’s been so dominant and so resilient. He’s kept himself in games, he’s logging innings. You have to look at that.”

Simon, who excelled in his role as the club’s long-relief man the past two seasons, is 6-2 with a 2.31 ERA in nine starts since Latos began the season on the disabled list following elbow surgery. Simon 36 strikeouts and just 14 walks in 58 1/3 innings.

If Simon remains a starter when Latos comes back, someone has to go. That someone could be 24-year-old left-hander Tony Cingrani.

Cingrani didn’t help his cause Saturday night when he allowed four earned runs on seven hits, including a Yadier Molina home run, in a 6-3 loss to the Cardinals. Cingrani walked three and struck out four in 91 pitches over six innings.

“Tony is better than he’s pitched,” Price said, “but that does create vulnerability there. I like to see (Tony pitch well) because that’s going to be a huge difference-maker when it comes time to activate Mat.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-26

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 4-3, 1.86 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, 4-2, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Sean Marshall has struggled since returning from the disabled list April 19, but Reds manager Bryan Price said there are few concerns about Marshall’s health, more so about his execution of pitches. “The good news is that he’s pain-free,” Price said. “He would, and we would have preferred a better result so far. He hasn’t gotten all the way back to being the guy we know. His stuff is a notch below what he’s used to having. He has to compete a little differently.”

--RHP Mat Latos was pitch-efficient in his first rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Sunday. He allowed two runs on three hits with a walk and three strikeouts. He threw 49 pitches, 32 strikes, through his four innings. “The most important thing is how he feels (Monday),” Reds manager Bryan Price said. Latos is expected to make three rehab starts.

--RHP Mike Leake was the recipient of little run support again Sunday. He left after six innings with the Reds trailing 2-0. Leake allowed two runs on seven hits with two walks and a season-high eight strikeouts. He threw 92 pitches, 62 for strikes. The Reds have scored just six runs in Leake’s past five starts. “I’ve just got to keep doing what I‘m doing,” Leake said. “I can’t control (run support). All I can control is what I throw. I’ve just got to keep plugging away.”

--SS Zack Cozart was one of few Reds batters who solved Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright on Sunday, going 2-for-3. Cozart has hit safely in seven of eight games, batting .375 in that stretch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He doesn’t give you anything over the center of the plate to drive. He might give you something you can single on, but he’s like Johnny Cueto. He works the corners, and when he’s behind in the count, he has a knack for hitting the corners.” -- SS Zack Cozart, on Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright, who struck out 12 Reds in eight innings Sunday during St. Louis’ 4-0 win.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Joey Votto (distal quadriceps strain, left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and was he transferred to the 60-day DL on May 15. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April. He threw bullpen sessions May 11 and May 14. He started a new rehab assignment with Louisville on May 25. He is expected to stay on an every-fifth-day schedule through three rehab outings.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off the tee in early May.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Sean Marshall

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

INFIELDERS:

1B/C Brayan Pena

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF/OF Donald Lutz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker

OF Roger Bernadina