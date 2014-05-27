Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Johnny Cueto ranks among the best pitchers in the majors this season, but the Cincinnati Reds right-hander has little to show for it.

Cueto fell to 4-4 after being on the short end of a 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night at Dodgers Stadium. Cueto allowed four runs, but only one was earned, in 6 1/3 innings. He gave up four hits, struck out three and walked two.

“There’s a certain common theme to what’s going on, and we just got to hang in tough and pull together,” Reds manager Bryan Price said of Cueto, whose 1.83 ERA ranks fourth in the major leagues. “He’ll find a way or a will to win some of these games, and there are still a lot of them.”

Cueto has dropped his last two decisions, but he was practically lights out before those games. He became the first pitcher in major league baseball since 1900 to throw at least seven innings while allowing five or fewer hits in his first nine starts of the season.

Since the earned run became an official stat, no major league pitcher with the exception of Cueto produced an ERA of 1.25 or better while limitin opponents to a .135 batting average or lower in his opening nine starts.

Cueto also traditionally pitches in hard luck against the Dodgers. He has a 1-5 mark in seven career starts against them despite compiling a 3.19 ERA in 42 1/3 innings.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-27

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 6-2, 2.31 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 7-1, 2.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Todd Frazier hit a leadoff double in the eighth inning Monday to break up a perfect game by Los Angeles LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu. Frazier has hit safely in 20 of his last 24 games since April 29, batting .283 with five home runs and 17 RBIs during the stretch.

--INF Todd Frazier hit a leadoff double in the eighth inning Monday to break up a perfect game by Los Angeles LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu. Frazier has hit safely in 20 of his last 24 games since April 29, batting .283 with five home runs and 17 RBIs during the stretch.

--CF Billy Hamilton hit a two-run double in the eighth inning and helped the Reds close a four-run gap to a run, but they eventually dropped a 4-3 decision to the Dodgers on Monday night. Hamilton went 1-for-4 with two RBIs.

--RHP Mat Latos made his first rehab start Sunday, giving up two runs on three hits in four innings for Triple-A Louisville. Latos, who struck out three and walked one, hasn’t pitched this season after undergoing right elbow and left knee surgeries during the offseason. Latos is expected to make two more starts at Louisville before the Reds re-evaluate him.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’ll find a way or a will to win some of these games, and there are still a lot of them.” -- Manager Bryan Price, on RHP Johnny Cueto, the losing pitcher Monday in the Reds’ 4-3 defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cueto is 4-4 despite a 1.83 ERA.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Joey Votto (distal quadriceps strain, left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and was he transferred to the 60-day DL on May 15. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April. He threw bullpen sessions May 11 and May 14. He started a new rehab assignment with Louisville on May 25. He is expected to stay on an every-fifth-day schedule through three rehab outings.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Sean Marshall

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

INFIELDERS:

1B/C Brayan Pena

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF/OF Donald Lutz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker

OF Roger Bernadina