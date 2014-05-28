Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- In his first start of the season Tuesday, Cincinnati Reds rookie outfielder/first baseman Donald Lutz made a big impact.

Lutz went 2-for-4 with a double and scored the Reds’ first run during Cincinnati’s 6-3 setback to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Manager Bryan Price was quite pleased with the 25-year-old’s performance.

“Terrific. Definitely a lift,” Price said. “A couple of balls (he hit) right on the screws against a very, very good pitcher. It was kind of a nice how-do-you do for me to put him in his first start of the season in the big-league level against (Zack) Greinke. We knew when we came in here it wasn’t like we were going to get a cakewalk. They have three quality (pitchers) going.”

Price said the future is bright for Lutz, who played in 34 games with the Reds last season and hit .241 with one home run.

“We like him,” Price said. “He’s an athlete and brings energy. He loves to play. Plays hard every minute he’s on the field; works hard when he’s not in the lineup. I was really happy for him and for us for that performance.”

Lutz was born Watertown, N.Y., but he moved to Germany at the age of 1. He became the first German-developed player to appear in the major leagues when he made his debut in April 2013.

In 28 minor league games this year between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Louisville, Lutz hit .337 with a .400 on-base percentage, a .654 slugging percentage, seven homers and 19 RBIs.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-28

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Reds (RHP Homer Bailey, 4-3, 5.34 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 3-1, 3.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alfredo Simon lasted just 3 2/3 innings in Tuesday night’s 6-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering five runs on five hits with four walks (one intentional) and two strikeouts. Simon (6-3) gave up only one run in 14 2/3 innings in his previous two outings.

--RHP Carlos Marmol agreed to a minor league deal with the Reds. The Miami Marlins released Marmol on May 19 after he recorded an 8.10 ERA in 15 appearances. He split last season between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers, going a combined 2-4 with two saves and a 4.41 ERA. He recorded more than 30 saves for the Cubs in both 2010 and 2011.

--RHP Mat Latos will make his second rehab start Friday for Triple-A Louisville against Columbus. Latos started his rehab assignment Sunday, when he gave up two runs on three hits in four innings for Louisville. Latos hasn’t pitched in the majors this season because he is recovering from right elbow and left knee surgeries.

--C Devin Mesoraco hit a two-run homer off Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke on Tuesday night. It was Mesoraco’s sixth home run, but only his third hit in the past eight games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Sometimes, your effort level goes up and you try so hard that you get away from the strength. His strength, besides having good stuff, has been to execute quality pitches, but that got away from him a little bit in the fourth (inning).” -- Manager Bryan Price, on RHP Alfredo Simon, who allowed four runs in the fourth Tuesday as the Reds fell 6-3 to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Joey Votto (distal quadriceps strain, left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and was he transferred to the 60-day DL on May 15. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April. He threw bullpen sessions May 11 and May 14. He started a new rehab assignment with Louisville on May 25. He is expected to stay on an every-fifth-day schedule through three rehab outings.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Sean Marshall

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

INFIELDERS:

1B/C Brayan Pena

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF/OF Donald Lutz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker

OF Roger Bernadina