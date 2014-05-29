Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- A streak-busting win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night was huge, Homer Bailey said.

Now, the Cincinnati Reds need to keep winning if they want to become a factor in the National League Central race.

Bailey upstaged his counterpart, 2013 Cy Young Award winner and Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, in a 3-2 Cincinnati win at Dodger Stadium. The right-hander also helped the Reds end a four-game losing streak by taking the finale of the three-game set.

“It was a really big win,” Bailey said. “We needed that. You don’t ever want to get swept, I don’t care where you’re at.”

Bailey (5-3) limited the Dodgers to two runs on five hits with six strikeouts and a walk in seven innings, throwing 96 pitches (66 strikes). Relievers Manny Parra and Jonathan Broxton tossed a scoreless eighth before closer Aroldis Chapman pitched a clean ninth for his fifth save.

Two runs in the first inning -- courtesy of a two-run homer off the bat of second baseman Brandon Phillips -- allowed Bailey to work his magic.

“It was huge for us to score early in the game because we gave Bailey some room to work and do his thing,” said Cincinnati first baseman Brayan Pena, who went 3-for-4 with a double.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-28

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (LHP Tony Cingrani, 2-4, 4.06 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 3-2, 3.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C/1B Brayan Pena is establishing himself as the best alternative at first base in the absence of injured Joey Votto. Pena, who has started seven of nine games at first since Votto went on the disabled list with a distal quad strain in his left knee, has a season-high six-game hitting streak after going 3-for-4 with a double against the Dodgers on Wednesday night. Entering the season, Pena had only four career appearances at first.

--2B Brandon Phillips hit a two-run homer off Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw, helping the Reds earn a 3-2 victory Wednesday night. It was Phillips’ fourth home run and his first ever off Kershaw, against whom he has a .360 career batting average.

--INF Todd Frazier had a good series against the Dodgers, going 2-for-4 with a pair of runs in Wednesday’s win. Frazier also broke up Hyun-Jin Ryu’s perfect game with a double in the eighth inning Monday night.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman recorded his fifth save in six chances with a perfect ninth inning Wednesday night. Chapman has allowed just two hits and struck out in 11 in six career innings against the Dodgers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Regardless of who was pitching, it feels good to just come through for the team. We haven’t been scoring that many runs. We haven’t been getting clutch hits and stuff like that, but it just feels good to do something for the team.” -- 2B Brandon Phillips, after the Reds’ 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Joey Votto (distal quadriceps strain, left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and was he transferred to the 60-day DL on May 15. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April. He threw bullpen sessions May 11 and May 14. He started a new rehab assignment with Louisville on May 25. He is expected to stay on an every-fifth-day schedule through three rehab outings.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Sean Marshall

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

INFIELDERS:

1B/C Brayan Pena

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF/OF Donald Lutz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker

OF Roger Bernadina