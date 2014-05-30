Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Bronson Arroyo was sort of a father figure/counselor to Reds right-hander Mike Leake when the two were on the Cincinnati staff the last three years, taking Leake under his wing and helping in his development.

The two will meet in different circumstances Friday, when they face each other for the first time since Arroyo signed a two-year, $21.5 million free-agent contract with Arizona in the offseason.

“It’s fun and not fun, just because it is facing a buddy of yours,” Leake said. “Sometimes it’s tough to compete when you are facing a friend. We’re not playing a whiffle ball game. It will be fun, though, even that way.”

“It is an interesting coincidence that they would be matched up against each other,” Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. “I think Bronson had a really positive influence on many of our pitchers, no one more than Mike. In many ways, just how to embrace the competition and how to have fun and enjoy your time at the ballpark and embrace the work. I would put Mike Leake and Bronson in the upper echelon of hard work and preparation guys that I have had as well.”

Leake is 2-4 with a 2.79 ERA in 10 starts this season, deserving better. A command-and-control pitcher like Arroyo, Leake and has given up only 61 hits and 14 walks in 71 innings while receiving limited run support. Like Arroyo, Leake throws strikes, although each pitcher comes at it with a different style.

“People think we are similar, but he’s actually quite a bit different because he changes arm angles and works off different pitches than I do,” Leake said. “He’s a different pitcher than me.”

Arroyo was 105-94 in eight seasons with Cincinnati before joining Arizona this spring. Leake, the eighth player taken in the first round of the 2009 draft, has spent all or parts of the last four seasons in the Reds’ rotation.

“We’re still good buddies,” Leake said. “We still talk here and there. He’s taught me a lot over the last few years, helped mold me in certain ways into what I am now.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-29

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 2-4, 2.79 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Bronson Arroyo, 4-3, 4.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joey Votto (knee) could take batting practice in Cincinnati on Friday, manager Bryan Price said, adding, ”that’s not sure thing, but it’s something that could happen. He is getting to the point that there is no concern that he is going to have any injury or setback. Votto is eligible to come off the disabled list Saturday, but there is no timetable for his return. “It’s as day-to-day as they come,” Price said. “The protocols moving ahead are undecided. We’re going to want Dr. (Wayne) Kremchek to sign off on his readiness.” Votto, out since May 21, is hitting .257 with six homers and 12 RBIs in 39 games.

--LHP Tony Cingrani gave up three runs and seven hits in a 4-0 loss to Arizona on Thursday, his fourth straight loss. Cingrani has given up 11 earned runs and 20 hits in his three starts since returning from the disabled list on May 18 after missing time with a shoulder strain. “I was just trying to get my rhythm going and build off each outing and try to find my groove,” Cingrani said. “I will hit it sooner or later.” His ERA has jumped from 3.34 to 4.01 in his last three games.

--1B Brayan Pena had two of the Reds’ three hits off Arizona RHP Josh Collmenter in a 4-0 loss Thursday, and he was robbed of a third hit when Arizona 2B Aaron Hill made a diving stop and throw on his hard grounder in the ninth inning. Today wasn’t our day,” said Pena, a catcher who played first base in 1B Joey Votto’s absence. “He was keeping the ball down. He was throwing a lot of strikes especially early in the count. That gave him some leverage to work on both sides of the plate. He really did a tremendous job. We are going to be OK. We trust each other. We know we are capable of pulling this together and that is what we are going to do.”

--RHP Mat Latos, who has been on the disabled list all season recovering from offseason right elbow and left knee surgeries, is scheduled to make his second rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Friday. Latos is expected to have three or four rehab starts before joining the Reds.

--RHP J.J. Hoover gave up a run for the first time in his last seven appearances in a two-inning stint behind LHP Tony Cingrani on Thursday. Hoover stranded an inherited runner in the sixth inning but gave up a two-out run in the seventh. He is working back from a slow start and is 1-4 with a 5.82 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He threw a nice ballgame but we are better than 27 guys batting in nine innings. That is beyond unacceptable. It is not a lack of effort but there is a growing frustration offensively and you can sense it. It is palpable.” -- Cincinnati manager Bryan Price, after Arizona RHP Josh Collmenter faced the minimum 27 batters in a three-hit, 4-0 victory over the Reds on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Joey Votto (distal quadriceps strain, left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He could take batting practice in Cincinnati on May 30, manager Bryan Price said. He is eligible to come off the disabled list May 31, but there is no timetable. “It’s as day-to-day as they come,” Price said.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and was he transferred to the 60-day DL on May 15. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April. He threw bullpen sessions May 11 and May 14. He started a new rehab assignment with Louisville on May 25. He is expected to stay on an every-fifth-day schedule through three rehab outings.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Sean Marshall

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

INFIELDERS:

1B/C Brayan Pena

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF/OF Donald Lutz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker

OF Roger Bernadina

