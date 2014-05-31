Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Cincinnati manager Bryan Price juggled his lineup Friday in an attempt to add some zip to the lowest-scoring offense in the major leagues in May, and it worked.

Cincinnati scored six runs in a 6-4 victory over Arizona and former Reds right-hander Bronson Arroyo after getting only 12 runs in their previous six games, including two shutouts in the last five. The Reds have lost five of their last seven games, all without first baseman Joey Votto, on the disabled list with a knee injury.

Roger Bernadina made his first career start at first base, Ramon Santiago was at shortstop and Skip Schumaker started in left field as Price attempted to take advantage of their favorable histories against Arizona right-hander Bronson Arroyo, who had been the Reds the previous eight years.

That also paid off. Bernadina had two hits and doubled in a run, and is 9-for-12 in his career against Arroyo. Schumaker had a single and is 20-for-54. Santiago, who entered 2-for-3, was hitless in three trips.

“Because we are struggling offensively, it is creating opportunities for guys who haven’t been playing much to get more playing time and give them an opportunity to contribute,” Price said.

The Reds entered the game with the fewest runs in the majors in May (75) and the second-fewest in the season (177).

”It may be right and it may be wrong, but in the end we’ve had a month where we have averaged three runs a game,“ Price said. ”That isn’t going to be enough for us to win on a consistent basis. I‘m not a big message sender through lineups. I’d rather just have a good conversation with somebody standing in the outfield as opposed to bringing somebody into my office and shame them into thinking they are going to hit better. I don’t work that way.

“I am going to use the roster. If we were more productive offensively, I wouldn’t feel the necessity to give some of these guys more playing time. These other guys are going to get some shots.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-29

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 4-4, 1.83 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 1-6, 4.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Devin Mesoraco figured he would get a first-pitch breaking ball in his second-inning at-bat with the bases loaded Friday, and he did, driving a grand slam home run into the left field seats for a 4-1 lead in a 6-4 victory over Arizona and former teammate RHP Bronson Arroyo. “I was aware that he likes to flip that easy breaking ball in there for a first-pitch strike, especially in situations where he really needs a strike,” Mesoraco said. “I wouldn’t say that I was looking for it, but I went up there with an idea that may be coming.” Mesoraco also homered in the ninth inning and had a career-high five RBIs.

--RHP Mike Leake gave up three earned runs in six innings Friday to get his first victory since April 15. It could have been more. He was 1-2 with a 2.16 in six May starts. He gave up 3, 2, 0, 1, 2, and 2 earned runs in the month. The bullpen failed to hold leads in two of his starts, leading to the winless month. Leake said he enjoyed competing against mentor and former teammate Arizona RHP Bronson Arroyo. “It was cool to face him,” Leake said. “A guy I’ve been buddies with. It’s always fun to face friends. You swing and miss at certain pitches and you laugh about it.”

--RHP Mat Latos pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up three hits while striking out three in his second rehab start for Triple-A Louisville. Latos walked two and left with a 3-0 lead after throwing 81 pitches. Latos, who underwent offseason elbow and knee surgeries, is expected to have one or two more rehab starts before being ready to join the Reds. He threw 49 pitches in his first rehab last Sunday. Latos won 14 games for the Reds in 2012 and 2013.

--1B Roger Bernadina was 2-for-3 with a single, double, RBI and run scored in his first career start at first base Friday, as the Reds mix-and-match while 1B Joey Votto is on the disabled list with a left knee injury. Bernadina was in the lineup because of his career success against RHP Bronson Arroyo, manager Bryan Price said, and Bernadina is now 9-for-13 against Arroyo in his career.

--1B Joey Votto was scheduled to take batting practice in Cincinnati on Friday, manager Bryan Price said, although Price had not received a report on the session before the game. “He had two things to deal with, some soreness and a very significant strength deficit in his quad,” Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. “We’ve gotten most of the pain out of his knee and the limitations that go with that and he’s really working on strength now.” Votto is eligible to return from the disabled list Saturday, but it appears unlikely that he will be ready.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was aware that he likes to flip that easy breaking ball in there for a first-pitch strike, especially in situations where he really needs a strike. I wouldn’t say that I was looking for it, but I went up there with an idea that may be coming.” -- Reds C Devin Mesoraco, who hit a first-pitch 69 mph curve ball off Arizona RHP and former teammate Bronson Arroyo for a grand slam home run in the second inning Friday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Joey Votto (distal quadriceps strain, left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He could take batting practice in Cincinnati on May 30, manager Bryan Price said. He is eligible to come off the disabled list May 31, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and was he transferred to the 60-day DL on May 15. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April. He threw bullpen sessions May 11 and May 14. He started a new rehab assignment with Louisville on May 25. He is expected to stay on an every-fifth-day schedule through three rehab outings.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Sean Marshall

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

INFIELDERS:

1B/C Brayan Pena

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF/OF Donald Lutz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker

OF Roger Bernadina