Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Reds manager Bryan Price was encouraged by the reports he received about first baseman Joey Votto’s progress during the club’s seven-game road trip. But he was glad to finally be able to see Votto in person on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park.

“Things are working better. He’s working through the soreness, getting his strength back,” said Price. “We’ll have a chance for at least the next day or two to kind of just assess where he is.”

On Tuesday, Votto participated in pregame workouts for the first time since being placed on the disabled list on May 21 with a quadriceps strain in his left knee. The plan was for Votto to participate in fielding, running, and hitting drills. Although a brief rain storm prevented him from working out on the field Tuesday, Votto was pleased to be part of the gameday routine.

“I feel good, a lot better than a few weeks ago,” Votto said. “I‘m looking forward to getting out there and being part of the routine. It’s been a while since I’ve been able to do things that are asked of us on a daily basis, so I‘m excited.”

Votto, who missed 48 games in 2012 with a torn meniscus in his left knee, is batting .257 this season with six home runs and 12 RBIs and a .410 on-base percentage in 39 games. In Votto’s absence, C Brayan Pena, 3B Todd Frazier, INF/OF Neftali Soto and OF/INF Donald Lutz, and OF Roger Bernadina have helped fill in at first base.

It is not certain when Votto will rejoin the ballclub, or when he will be sent out for an expected minor league rehabilitation stint.

“I‘m not really sure yet,” Votto said. “So, we’ll see. We haven’t come to a final conclusion as to what the best plan is for me going forward.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-29

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 3-2, 3.45 ERA) at Reds (LHP Tony Cingrani, 2-5, 4.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Billy Hamilton felt well enough Tuesday to return to the starting lineup after being scratched from Sunday’s start with elbow soreness. Hamilton first felt the discomfort after making a throw from center field in Saturday’s game at Arizona. “Lot better today,” Hamilton said Tuesday. “I felt a tingling through my arm (Saturday). It went away right away, so I didn’t think anything about it and kept playing the game. The next day, I was throwing balls to bases during (batting practice) and I felt that same thing, but a lot more sharper pain.” Hamilton showed no ill effects on Tuesday night, going 2-for-4 with a double, two runs, and a pair of stolen bases.

--1B Joey Votto participated in pregame drills for the first time since being placed on the 15-day disabled list with a quadriceps strain in his left knee. Votto is gaining strength and is nearing the point where he’ll go out on a minor league rehab stint. “It’s one of these injuries that takes a little bit of time,” Votto said. “Strength can’t happen in a short period time. It takes a little bit of time to get in there and then integrate the baseball stuff, which is something that I haven’t really done as much, so I’ll give it few days and hopefully play a couple of games or not and come back and be a part of the team again.”

--RHP Mat Latos will make his third rehab start for Triple-a Louisville at Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. “We’re hoping to get him in the neighborhood of six innings and close to 100 pitches,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. In his two previous rehab starts, Latos allowed two earned runs on six hits with three walks and six strikeouts over 8 2/3 innings. The plan was for Latos to have 3-4 rehab starts before being reinstated.

--C Devin Mesoraco, who was 5-for-20 on the previous road trip with three home runs and seven RBI, hit a two-run home run in the first inning Tuesday. “I feel pretty good,” said Mesoraco who has appeared in just 27 games with two stints on the disabled list. “You’re always going to have spurts where you feel good or you feel bad. It’s a matter of trying to manage those bad ones. I have the same mentality every time I go up to the plate -- try to have a lengthy at bat, get a good pitch to hit and put a good swing on it.”

--RF Jay Bruce collected his 500th career RBI with a RBI double in the first inning Tuesday night. Only four other Reds players have reached that mark at age 27 or younger -- Johnny Bench, Frank Robinson, Vada Pinson, and Adam Dunn. Bruce went 2-for-4 with a double. “He’s had a sensational start to his career,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He got off to a slow start after coming off the DL. Really good to see him getting good swings.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Speed will force you to make decisions quicker than you have to. We tried to take what’s there, and create an environment where we’d get better pitches to hit. We wanted to keep the heat on them.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price after an 8-3 win over San Francisco on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Joey Votto (distal quadriceps strain, left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He participated in pregame fielding, running, and hitting drills for the first time on June 3. A minor league rehab stint is likely, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) is expected to make his third minor league rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on June 4. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and was he transferred to the 60-day DL on May 15. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April. He threw bullpen sessions May 11 and May 14. He started a new rehab assignment with Louisville on May 25. He is expected to stay on an every-fifth-day schedule through at least three rehab outings.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Sean Marshall

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

INFIELDERS:

1B/C Brayan Pena

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF/OF Donald Lutz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker

OF Roger Bernadina