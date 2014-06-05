Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Jay Bruce doesn’t regret passing on a minor league rehab stint despite his slow start since coming off the disabled list.

The Reds right fielder labored at the plate after spending two weeks on the DL following arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. Now, however, Bruce is beginning to find his groove.

On Tuesday night, Bruce went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a stolen base. His hardest hit ball was a lineout to center field in the seventh. Bruce also reached 500 RBIs for his career, becoming only the fifth Reds player to reach that plateau at age 27 or younger. The others: Johnny Bench, Frank Robinson, Vada Pinson and Adam Dunn.

“It’s special,” Bruce said. “It means that I’ve been at least semi-doing my job since I’ve been here. It’s humbling at the same time. I mean, you see the guys on that list.”

Still, Bruce’s numbers through 39 games aren’t where he’d like them to be. After he went 1-for-4 with an RBI double Wednesday in the Reds’ 3-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants, Bruce is batting just .207 with three homers and 17 RBI.

He struck out three times Wednesday, giving him 49 whiffs in 139 at-bats, and his on-base percentage is .317. He failed to record a multi-hit game in his first eight games back, prompting questions about whether a rehab stint would have been beneficial.

“Before I got activated, I told myself that I wouldn’t let myself use that as an excuse. Not going to rehab was a decision between me and the organization,” Bruce said. “I felt that I was ready to come back and help the major league team, and quite frankly, I haven’t been since I’ve been back.”

At least Bruce is now riding a four-game hitting streak.

“He’s getting some rhythm to his swing back,” manager Bryan Price said. “It’s really good to see. He got off to a slow start off the DL, but as the season progresses, he’ll be a big part of our wins.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-30

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 7-3, 2.85 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 3-4, 2.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Billy Hamilton is “wreaking havoc” on the basepaths, Reds manager Bryan Price said, by forcing opponents into mistakes. On Tuesday night, Hamilton went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs, and a pair of stolen bases, both of which resulted in San Francisco throwing errors. On Wednesday, Hamilton went 3-for-4 but was caught stealing. “When he gets on base, he’s going to steal a base,” Price said. “He’s instant scoring position when he’s on base. It freaks a lot of people out. It’s certainly fun to have him on our side.”

--LHP Tony Cingrani retired 12 of 14 batters and had a shutout going with two outs in the sixth inning Wednesday when things unraveled for him. In just six pitches, Cingrani allowed a solo home run to Giants 1B Michael Morse, a single to 2B Brandon Hicks, and a two-run home run by LF Juan Perez, his first of the season. Cingrani was looking to solidify his spot in the rotation with RHP Mat Latos close to returning from the disabled list. He wound up allowing three runs on six hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) made his third rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday night, but not without a brief scare. Latos left the game against Lehigh Valley after five innings for precautionary reasons after experiencing cramping in his calf. Latos allowed two runs on six hits with two walks and a strikeout over 67 pitches (44 strikes). The initial plan was to have Latos throw in the neighborhood of 100 pitches Wednesday.

--RF Jay Bruce extended his modest hitting streak to four games, going 1-for-4 with a double and RBI. He doubled for a second straight game for the first time since April 20-21. Reds manager Bryan Price believes Bruce is beginning to find his stroke after struggling since coming off the disabled list and choosing not to have a rehab stint in the minors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I saw his numbers on the board. I saw he had no home runs. Now he has one.” -- LHP Tony Cingrani, after giving up a game-deciding homer to light-hitting OF Juan Perez in the Reds’ 3-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Joey Votto (distal quadriceps strain, left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He participated in pregame fielding, running, and hitting drills for the first time June 3. A minor league rehab stint is likely, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) is expected to make his third minor league rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on June 4. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and was he transferred to the 60-day DL on May 15. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April. He threw bullpen sessions May 11 and May 14. He made rehab starts for Louisville on May 25, May 30 and June 4. He left the June 4 outing as a precaution due to a calf cramp. The plan was for Latos to make three or four rehab starts before being activated.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Sean Marshall

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

INFIELDERS:

1B/C Brayan Pena

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF/OF Donald Lutz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker

OF Roger Bernadina