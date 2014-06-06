Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Reds have left-hander Aroldis Chapman and his 100-plus mph fastball in their bullpen, and power right-handers Robert Stephenson and Nick Travieso in the minors. On Thursday night, the Reds added another hard thrower in University of Virginia right-hander Nick Howard, who they selected 19th overall in the first round of the draft.

“It’s a complete dream come true,” said Howard. “Running all those sprints, logging extra time on the field, all comes down to this. It’s so gratifying. I hear the Reds are a great organization. It’s a great baseball town. I‘m happy to be a part of it.”

Howard, a converted third baseman and shortstop, now serves as the Cavaliers’ closer. UVA hosts Maryland in the Super Regional on Saturday at noon. In short relief, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Howard saw his velocity jump from 93-94 mph to 95-97 mph, and touch 98 at times. He also possesses a mid-80s slider and is athletic for his size. He struck out 52 and walked 15 in 61 1/3 innings.

“I developed some strength in the offseason,” Howard said. “Being a reliever and throwing one or two innings helped me pick up some velocity. I worked on some things in the summer and started using my legs more.”

The Olney, Md., native started and closed in college.

“We’ve seen him do both,” said Chris Buckley, the Reds senior director of amateur scouting. “We think he can start.”

Howard, 21, was named to the 2014 Louisville Slugger All-America third team as a relief pitcher in his first season as a closer. His 19 saves are a single-season school record and tie the ACC single-season mark established by North Carolina’s Michael Morin in 2012. Howard is 2-1, with a 2.15 ERA in 27 relief appearances. He batted.303 in three seasons at UVA.

With the 29th overall pick in the first round, acquired as compensation when the Texas Rangers signed free-agent outfielder Shin-Soo Choo, the Reds selected Stanford 3B/SS Alex Blandino, who hit more homers than three Pac-12 teams as a junior, and played short, second and third in college.

“We’re going to give him a chance to play shortstop,” says Buckley of the 21-year old Blandino. “The one thing I like about both guys is that they’re still playing (in the NCAA Tournament). That means they’re part of winning programs. They’re good makeup guys. Both go to outstanding schools.”

Cincinnati hopes to continue its impressive run in the draft with seven of its previous 10 first-round picks currently in the major leagues, including four on the Reds’ current roster.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-31

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 1-3, 401 ERA) at Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 5-4, 168 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Howard, from the University of Virginia, was selected by the Cincinnati Reds with the 19th pick in the first round of the 2014 draft on Thursday night. Howard, a converted third baseman and shortstop, serves as the Cavaliers’ closer. In short relief, Howard’s velocity has jumped from 93-94 mph and now touches 98 at times. He also possesses a mid-80s slider and is athletic for his size. He struck out 52 and walked 15 in 61 1/3 innings.

--SS Alex Blandino is a versatile infielder with power for the Stanford Cardinal. The Cincinnati Reds selected him with their compensation pick at No. 23 in the first round of the draft on Thursday night. The Reds director of amateur scouting says Blandino will play shortstop for them. He batted .312 with 12 home runs, more than three Pac-12 teams, 42 RBIs with a .540 slugging percentage and .399 on-base percentage.

--3B Todd Frazier had a five-game hitting streak in which he’s batting .333 with two homers and three RBIs. “I always feel good when he’s at the plate, you know he’s going to compete,” said manager Bryan Price. “He gives us a good approach every time no matter what type of game he’s having.” He leads the team in home runs (11) and RBIs (30).

--1B Joey Votto’s soreness in the quadriceps in his left knee mostly has subsided, now it’s a matter of building up strength, says manager Bryan Price. Votto has been on the disabled list since May 21. He’s been participating in pregame running, fielding, and hitting drills during this homestand. “I wouldn’t say the soreness is a non-issue, but now it’s more about the strength deficit that was causing issues before we put him on the DL,” Price said. Votto is hitting .257 with six homers and 12 RBIs in 39 games.

--RHP Mat Latos left his third Triple-A rehab start in the fifth inning on Wednesday with cramping in his calf. Manager Bryan Price said it wasn’t deemed serious and Latos was to be evaluated further in Cincinnati on Thursday. “We’re getting closer to him rejoining the club, so it was disappointing that he didn’t get the innings and pitch limit we had set,” Price said. “It’s under consideration if we want to activate him or give him another start to get stretched out.”

--RHP Mike Leake’s run of success against the San Francisco Giants ended on Thursday. He allowed three earned runs combined over his previous four starts against the Giants, but gave up five earned runs on eight hits, including a pair of homers, on Thursday. Leake failed to pitch into the seventh inning for just the third time this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I still like what we’re capable of doing, and when we get (injured 1B) Joey (Votto) back, we’ll be able to go deeper into the lineup. In the meantime, we have guys who are capable and have produced at a higher level, and we’re still waiting for that to kick in.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price after a 6-1 loss to San Francisco on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Joey Votto (distal quadriceps strain, left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He participated in pregame fielding, running, and hitting drills for the first time June 3. A minor league rehab stint is likely, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and was he transferred to the 60-day DL on May 15. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April. He threw bullpen sessions May 11 and May 14. He made rehab starts for Louisville on May 25, May 30 and June 4. He left his third minor league rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on June 4 as a precaution due to a calf cramp. The plan was for Latos to make three or four rehab starts before being activated.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Sean Marshall

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

INFIELDERS:

1B/C Brayan Pena

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF/OF Donald Lutz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker

OF Roger Bernadina