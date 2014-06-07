Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Mat Latos has remained as patient as could be expected during his now three-month rehab from elbow and knee surgery. But after a minor calf cramp shortened his last Triple-A rehab start, the club decided he’d make one more start in the minor leagues to reach the desired pitch count. Latos would rather not.

“There’s no point,” Latos said. “They have their mind made up about what they want to do. I‘m a puppet on a string. I‘m perfectly fine.”

Latos is 1-0 with a 2.63 ERA in three outings, having allowed four earned runs on 13 hits with four walks and nine strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings. He’s reported no physical issues aside from the cramp that forced him to leave Wednesday’s outing after five innings and 67 pitches, far short of the 90-100 pitch target.

“We’d like to get him all the way stretched out,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “I know he feels that he’s ready to help us and I appreciate that. I’d like to get him stretched out to that 90-100 pitches, if possible, before we activate him.”

Latos will make his next, and perhaps final, rehab start on Monday. A location hasn’t been determined. Latos, who’s thrown 209 or more innings each of the past two seasons, says his velocity has been consistently around 90-94. Changeup’s good. Curve ball’s good.

“It’s pretty bogus that I have to go on another rehab assignment,” Latos said. “I’ll go down there and throw a hundred fastballs and call it a day. Maybe I can get activated next time.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-32

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 2-3, 4.03 ERA) at Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 7-3, 3.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joey Votto participated in pregame running, fielding and hitting drills again on Friday. “He’s going to have a full work day, meaning he’ll hit, field, run bases, do all those things, and then we’ll reassess today,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “We’ll see how he gets through that. Sometime after the game tonight, we’ll revisit his schedule.”

--RHP Johnny Cueto didn’t have one of his better games in Friday night’s series opener. Domonic Brown’s two-run double made him pay, and Jimmy Rollins added a solo homer. Cueto lasted for just five innings having allowed four earned runs on six hits with a walk and five strikeouts. It was Cueto’s shortest outing this season. “I‘m human,” said Cueto, who’s ERA “rose” to 1.97. “Every time I go out there, I want to give them seven or eight innings. There was nothing I could do. I have no excuses. I just have to get ready for the next start. I have to make some adjustments.”

--RHP Logan Ondrusek pitched two scoreless innings on Friday night. He struck out four of the first five batters he faced and allowed two hits and issued a walk. Ondrusek hasn’t allowed a run in his past 7 2/3 innings. Three times in the past five outings, he’s pitched more than one inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE:“We’ve had the team meeting. We’ve had the dugout chat. We just have to go out and play. If we’ve got a bunch of guys who constantly need motivation, then we’ve got the wrong players. I don’t think we do.” -- Manager Bryan Price, after the Reds’ third straight loss Friday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and was he transferred to the 60-day DL on May 15. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April. He threw bullpen sessions May 11 and May 14. He made rehab starts for Louisville on May 25, May 30 and June 4. He left his third minor league rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on June 4 as a precaution due to a calf cramp. He’ll make one more rehab start on June 9.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Louisville June 6.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Louisville June 6.

--1B Joey Votto (distal quadriceps strain, left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He participated in pregame fielding, running, and hitting drills for the first time June 3 and then again June 6. A minor league rehab stint is likely, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May.

