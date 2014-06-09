Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price is aware of Mat Latos’ displeasure with having to make another Triple-A start. But Price hopes the 27-year-old right-hander makes the most of Monday’s start for the Louisville Bats at Pawtucket, RI.

“We want him to compete well and use it as a stepping stone to get back,” Price said. “It’s a tool toward that preparation to get him back. I would like to see the longer outing from him.”

Latos’ last rehab start was cut short by minor cramping in his calf. He left the game in the fifth inning after just 67 pitches, far short of the 90-100 that Price wanted to see. And it isn’t just to make certain that Latos is fully healthy before rejoining the Reds’ starting rotation. There’s a tangible reason for wanting Latos stretched out.

“We don’t have a true long relief guy,” said Price. “There isn’t a guy that could go four, five, six innings in relief. If something were to happen to our starter, it could blow up our bullpen.”

Still, Latos believes he’s ready to pitch in the big leagues. A trip to Pawtucket is something Latos would rather not do, especially with his teammates hovering below .500 and fighting to stay in the National League Central race.

“Pretty bogus that I have to go on another rehab assignment, but it is what it is,” Latos said on Friday. “I don’t make the decisions around here. I‘m a puppet on a string, pretty much.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-32

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 5-4, 3.50 ERA) at Reds (LHP Tony Cingrani, 2-6, 4.09 ERA)

DRAFT RECAP: The Cincinnati Reds selected Nick Howard with the team’s first pick (19th overall) in the 2014 draft. Howard, a converted third baseman/shortstop, has started and closed during his career at the University of Virginia. His velocity has jumped to 97-98 in short relief. The Reds expect him to start. With the 29th selection in the first round, the Reds took Stanford power-hitting shortstop Alex Blandino. Cincinnati selected 23 pitchers, including eight left-handers, four catchers, four third baseman, two second baseman, two first baseman, four outfielders, and two shortstops in this year’s draft.

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joey Votto made his first rehab appearance, going 1-for-3 with a strikeout for Triple-A Louisville at Pawtucket. Votto’s single leading of the seventh broke up a no-hitter. There is no set timetable for Votto’s return. Reds manager Bryan Price said Votto would be evaluated after each outing to assess the strength in his quad. “I‘m non-committal (on next steps),” said Price. “We’ll reassess where he’s at.”

--RHP Mat Latos will make his fourth, and he hopes final Triple-A rehab start on Monday at Pawtucket, RI. Latos’ last start was cut short by minor cramping in his calf. “I would like to see a longer outing,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “We don’t have a true long relief pitcher. If something happened to a starter, it could blow up our bullpen.” Price would like Latos to get close to 100 pitches this time out.

--CF Billy Hamilton is known for his speed not power. But Sunday afternoon, Hamilton hit an opposite-field, two-run home run to break open a close game. It was Hamilton’s second home run of his career, neither were inside the park. Hamilton hit 13 homers in 2,015 minor league at-bats. “I don’t hit home runs, but when I get a chance to hit one, yeah, it feels good,” said Hamilton.

--RHP Homer Bailey appeared to get stronger with each inning Sunday, reaching 97 mph in the eighth inning. He finished with 121 pitches after allowing just one earned run on six hits with three walks and seven strikeouts. Bailey also contributed a two-run single for his second and third RBIs this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Homer (Bailey) was all in. He knew we needed him to save our bullpen. He tastes the finish line and that’s special. He’s a horse.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price after Baily went eight innings in a 4-1 win over the Phillies on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and was he transferred to the 60-day DL on May 15. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April. He threw bullpen sessions May 11 and May 14. He made rehab starts for Louisville on May 25, May 30 and June 4. He left his third minor league rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on June 4 as a precaution due to a calf cramp. He’ll make one more rehab start on June 9.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Louisville June 6.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Louisville June 6.

--1B Joey Votto (distal quadriceps strain, left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He participated in pregame fielding, running, and hitting drills for the first time June 3 and then again June 6. He began a minor league rehab assignment June 8.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Sean Marshall

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

INFIELDERS:

1B/C Brayan Pena

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF/OF Donald Lutz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker

OF Roger Bernadina