Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Aroldis Chapman has been dominant in the closer’s role since returning from the disabled list. But his success can’t solely be attributed to his 100-plus mph fastball, but to a mastery of his secondary pitches. Chapman’s evolution as a three-pitch pitcher prompted a light-hearted jab from Reds manager Bryan Price. “I told him that the other day, ‘You may not want to, but you’re getting real close now (to being a starter),” said Price. “You’re getting real tempting.'”

Not only has Chapman recovered physically and mentally from being struck in the forehead by a line drive in March, he’s actually become a more complete pitcher. Hitters no longer can sit on his fastball when they’re not sure when he’s going to unleash a knee-buckling changeup.

“I think you’re really seeing the changeup maybe for the first time outside of spring training as far as a pitch he can go to,” said Price. “You see that separation -- a 100 miles-per-hour fastball and an 88 miles-per-hour changeup, and you go, ‘Wow. Hey, that’s too hard.’ Well, it’s not when the fastball’s a hundred and that slider at 89-91. Those brackets are unheard of.”

Heading into Monday’s series opener against the Dodgers, Chapman had retired 19 straight batters and 29 of the previous 30. He has converted his past seven save chances after blowing a save on May 19 at Washington and has tossed six straight perfect innings. Of his past 39 outs, 24 have come via strikeout.

“I know we were in a position in years past where you don’t want to get beat on your secondary stuff when you’ve got a hundred-mile-an-hour fastball,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “But we’re also seeing what the changeup and the slider do to a fastball. How do you sit on a pitch against this guy?”

RECORD: 29-33

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Josh Beckett, 3-2, 2.57 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 3-5, 3.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joey Votto, who’s rehabbing a quadriceps strain in his left knee, made his second Triple-A rehab appearance Monday night, going 1-for-3 and playing 5 2/3 innings at first base before rain delayed the game. Votto went 1-for-3 and played six innings at first base on Sunday. “He came out of yesterday well, feeling pretty good,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “But I think the back-to-back will be a little more telling. See how he responds today. I think that second game will be the most important thing he can do over the course of this rehab.”

--RHP Mat Latos made his fourth, and he hopes final, Triple-A rehab start on Monday night at Pawtucket, throwing 81 pitches with one run allowed on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings before rain delayed the game. Latos’ last start was cut short by minor cramping in his calf preventing him from reaching the desired 100-pitch mark. During the rain delay Monday night, Latos threw another 19 pitches. “It sounds like he threw well and felt good,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “If he doesn’t have any issues, I think we can safely assume that he’ll be in the mix the next time through the rotation.”

--CF Billy Hamilton, most recognized for his speed, has raised some eyebrows with his defense recently. His quickness to the ball and accurate throw began a pair of 8-4-2 putouts in Saturday’s game and he showed off his arm in nearly doubling a runner off first base on Sunday. “I think that’s probably the topic I would prefer to speak about with Billy more than any other,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “As much as we talk about the type of difference-maker he is offensively and the havoc he wreaks on pitchers and infielders and catchers, his defense is something that’s been out there every day.”

--C Devin Mesoraco was given a day off Monday, but not because he’s mired in an 0-for-17 slump. “I didn’t think he was going to hit .475 all year,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “I also know that with all these guys, you know, the ebb and flow of the game. It’s hard to maintain a high level.” Despite his recent slump, Mesoraco ranks second on the club in home runs and RBIs.

--LHP Tony Cingrani, looking to solidify his spot in the starting rotation when RHP Mat Latos returns from the disabled list, fell victim to a pair of home runs by Dodgers CF Scott Van Slyke and an elevated pitch-count on Monday night. Cingrani allowed six runs and seven hits with three walks, five strikeouts and two wild pitches in 4 2/3 innings, needing 97 pitches to complete his abbreviated outing. “It’s a tough thing,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “When we add Mat, we’ll have 13 major league pitchers for 12 spots. That’s not to say Cingrani won’t be part of the process. It’s a very difficult decision.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m just trying to pitch. It’s not like I‘m out there thinking, ‘Oh, my God.’ I‘m just trying to give the team the best opportunity to win. It’s a hard game.” -- LHP Tony Cingrani, when asked if the pressure is mounting as he tries to solidify his spot in the rotation.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and was he transferred to the 60-day DL on May 15. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April. He threw bullpen sessions May 11 and May 14. He made rehab starts for Louisville on May 25, May 30 and June 4. He left his third minor league rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on June 4 as a precaution due to a calf cramp. He made his fourth, and he hopes final, Triple-A rehab start on June 9.

--1B Joey Votto (distal quadriceps strain, left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He participated in pregame fielding, running, and hitting drills for the first time June 3 and then again June 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 8. He made his second Triple-A rehab appearance June 9.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Sean Marshall

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

INFIELDERS:

1B/C Brayan Pena

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

INF/OF Donald Lutz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker

OF Roger Bernadina