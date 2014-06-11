Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Reds manager Bryan Price doesn’t believe first baseman Joey Votto is fully recovered from a strained quadriceps in his left knee suffered in May. But Price’s club is in desperate need of some offensive punch, and Votto believes he can play well enough to meet his personal standards. So, the former National League MVP was reinstated from the disabled list on Tuesday following a nearly three-week rehab, including a pair of minor-league starts.

“I hold myself to a high standard,” said Votto. “I wouldn’t come back unless I felt like I could play to that high standard, so I‘m not really concerned about what percentage people think I‘m at. I‘m optimistic, hopeful that (the knee) will be cooperative and I’ll be able to play and make progress and continue to make improvements during the season.”

Votto’s numbers prior to the injury certainly were mediocre by Votto’s standards. In 39 games, Votto batted .257 with six homers and 12 RBIs. His .410 on-base percentage led the club. “It wasn’t like he was a terrible player when he went on the DL,” said Price. “He had six home runs, a lot of doubles and was getting on base at a .400 clip.”

Votto spent the bulk of his rehab working out in Cincinnati before making two starts for Triple-A Louisville in which he went 2-for-6. Votto viewed his abbreviated stint in the minors as a breath of fresh air.

“Baseball was fun again down there. It reminded me of part of the reason that I play baseball,” Votto said. “This is where I want to be and need to be. Nice surprises happen in life, and that was one of them.”

Price didn’t regret taking a cautious approach with Cincinnati’s highest-paid player, and said Votto will get regular off-days as needed. Votto was in the starting lineup on Tuesday against the Dodgers. First baseman Donald Lutz was optioned to Triple-A to make room on the roster.

“We went into the situation with Votto with the commitment that he would be 100 percent before we brought him back,” Price said. “That was unrealistic in three weeks. He probably won’t be there until next year. But we didn’t want him playing at 50 percent. I like the look of our lineup having all of our players healthy.”

Votto went 1-for-3 with a walk on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-34

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, 7-2, 3.08 ERA) at Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 5-5, 1.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joey Votto, on the 15-day disabled list since May 21 with a strained quadriceps in his left knee, returned from a rehabilitation assignment and was reinstated on Tuesday. “I wouldn’t come back unless I felt like I could play to my high standard,” Votto said. “I‘m optimistic, hopeful that (the knee) will be cooperative and I’ll be able to play and make progress and continue to make improvements during the season.” Votto is batting .257 with six homers and 12 RBIs in 39 games with a team-leading .410 on-base percentage. Votto went 1-for-3 with a walk on Tuesday.

--RHP Mat Latos made one more minor-league rehab start than he would have preferred. But it’s likely that Latos’ Triple-A stint is finished. “I was ready five or six days ago,” he said. “My stuff’s there. The velocity’s there.” Latos went 2-0 with a 2.33 ERA in four rehab starts while recovering from offseason elbow and knee surgeries. He’s expected to come off the disabled list and start during the Reds’ upcoming series at Milwaukee June 13-15.

--LHP Tony Cingrani likely is the odd-man out when RHP Mat Latos is reinstated from the disabled list as expected this weekend. “Cingrani is going through what a lot of guys go through,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “It’s hard to stick here. There are options pending. It’s likely Cingrani will be affected by activating Mat.” Cingrani didn’t help his cause in Monday night’s loss to the Dodgers, allowing six runs and seven hits with three walks, five strikeouts and two wild pitches in 4 2/3 innings.

--1B Donald Lutz was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday to make room for 1B Joey Votto, who was reinstated from the disabled list. In seven games, Lutz batted .154 with two hits, including a double. Reds manager Bryan Price regretted not finding more playing time for Lutz but said situational matchups made it more difficult than he expected.

--RHP Mike Leake allowed five earned runs for the second straight start on Tuesday night to go along with a season-high nine hits. Leake, who complained of neck stiffness following his last start, failed to escape the fifth inning for the second straight outing. He walked one and struck out seven over 98 pitches on Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a weird night. I missed some spots. I got some ground balls but they found holes. I didn’t do my job today. It’s getting to the point we have to do better than what we’re doing. The type of team we are is yet to be determined.” -- RHP Mike Leake, who allowed five earned runs for the second straight start on Tuesday night.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Joey Votto (distal quadriceps strain, left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He participated in pregame fielding, running, and hitting drills for the first time June 3 and then again June 6. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 8. He was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on June 10.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and was he transferred to the 60-day DL on May 15. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April. He threw bullpen sessions May 11 and May 14. He made rehab starts for Louisville on May 25, May 30 and June 4. He left his third minor league rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on June 4 as a precaution due to a calf cramp. He made his fourth, and he hopes final, Triple-A rehab start on June 9. Latos likely will be reinstated during the series at Milwaukee June 13-15.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Sean Marshall

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

INFIELDERS:

1B 1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

1B/C Brayan Pena

INF Ramon Santiago

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker

OF Roger Bernadina