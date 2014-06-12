Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- First-year Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price keeps getting asked about his team’s mindset these days, and his answers are becoming more and more poignant. The Reds lost five of nine and were a season-high eight games behind in standings. Prior to Wednesday night’s victory, Price was asked by Hall of Fame beat writer Hal McCoy if his team had become comfortable with losing.

“No, and if we do, it will be addressed,” Price said. “To me, what verifies if guys are still expecting to win is the effort you get on the field, and there’s times here in the last week where we’ve had guys who haven’t run the ball out hard. That’s disappointing to me. That bothers me. We’ll address it, and continue to address it, and will not allow it to permeate the ballclub.”

Injuries haven’t helped the Reds’ cause this season with eight players on the disabled list coming out of spring training. That said, the club is getting healthy. First baseman Joey Votto returned on Tuesday and right-hander Mat Latos is expected to rejoin the starting rotation on the next road trip.

Cincinnati (30-35) leads the major leagues in fielding percentage and ranks sixth in the National League in ERA among starting pitchers. But the Reds are 12th in the NL with a .237 team batting average. Eight games into this homestand, the Reds were hitting .206 as a team and .236 with runners in scoring position.

It was suggested by Price earlier in the week that when his team falls behind it “takes their spirit”. The fact that they’ve overcome just one multi-run deficit to win this season adds some validity to that claim.

The observation that players aren’t hustling, including a moment in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s 6-1 loss in which second baseman Brandon Phillips appeared to get a slow break from the box resulting in a 6-4-3 double play, suggests the Reds’ troubles are more deeply rooted.

“What we need are guys who bust their tail every day,” Price said. “As long as we get that, it’s hard to complain if guys are showing up and preparing and playing aggressively and we have to live with the results. If something of that nature would start to show itself, that would be a concern.”

There was nothing wrong with the Reds’ effort on Wednesday night as they put together a complete performance in beating the Dodgers 5-0. Timely hitting, defense, and another stellar outing by Johnny Cueto helped them snap a two-game skid.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-34

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 8-2, 2.62 ERA) at Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 8-3, 3.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Zack Cozart said he felt fine Wednesday after being struck on the helmet by a Josh Beckett pitch in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s game. “It was probably way worse looking on TV,” Cozart said. “It got me pretty good. It slipped out of Beckett’s hand. (The Dodgers) were awesome about it. Beckett ... Hanley (Ramirez), pretty much everybody on their team wanted to make sure I was fine.” Cozart went 1-for-4 on Wednesday.

--C Devin Mesoraco wasn’t in the starting lineup on Wednesday, mainly due to the Dodgers starting lefty Hyun-Jim Ryu, but also because Bryan Price likes the results he’s seeing with Brayan Pena catching Johnny Cueto. “Devin hasn’t been swinging the bat great lately, you know? That’s part of baseball. He had an unbelievable first 100 at bats or 80 at bats,” said the Reds skipper. Mesoraco snapped an 0-for-19 skid with a single Tuesday night.

--RHP Mike Leake allowed five earned runs for a second consecutive start on Tuesday night. But Reds manager Bryan Price didn’t believe the neck stiffness he’s been battling was a factor. “No. He’s had a knot back there and it’s been more challenging to get it out of there completely,” Price said. “I don’t think it was an issue yesterday. It hasn’t been a talking point for the last few days.” Leake is 3-6 with a 3.61 ERA in 13 starts.

--RHP Johnny Cueto retired the first nine batters he faced Wednesday before Dee Gordon’s single leading off the fourth. An elevated pitch-count cut Cueto’s outing short, but not before he tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts and allowed only three hits over six shutout innings. Cueto finished with 112 pitches, 74 strikes. “They really worked on me,” said Cueto of the Dodgers. “They made me throw a lot of pitches. When I got that run support I said to myself that I needed to tighten it up.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He knew this one was very important to us. He never backs down from a challenge. The fact that we scored some runs for him helped him relax and use all of his arsenal.” -- Reds catcher Brayan Pena on RHP Johnny Cueto after a 5-0 win over the Dodgers on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and was he transferred to the 60-day DL on May 15. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April. He threw bullpen sessions May 11 and May 14. He made rehab starts for Louisville on May 25, May 30 and June 4. He left his third minor league rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on June 4 as a precaution due to a calf cramp. He made his fourth, and he hopes final, Triple-A rehab start on June 9. Latos likely will be reinstated during the series at Milwaukee June 13-15.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Sean Marshall

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

1B/C Brayan Pena

INF Ramon Santiago

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker

OF Roger Bernadina