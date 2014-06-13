Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Manager Bryan Price has a couple players on his Cincinnati Reds squad who could help the National League win the All-Star Game, thus earning home field advantage in the World Series.

But it isn’t likely that closer Aroldis Chapman, who would be a devastating left-handed option in the bullpen, or center fielder Billy Hamilton, whose speed could change the game, or Jonathan Broxton, who could give the NL a shut-down inning out of the bullpen, will earn All-Star consideration.

“Now that the All-Star Game is more than just an entertainment vehicle -- getting home field advantage in the World Series is a pretty big deal -- it seems to me managers would want to put together the best team, maybe adding a situational guy like (Broxton),” Price said.

Broxton’s role as a situational middle reliever often isn’t considered a sexy option for the mid-Summer Classic. But as Price said, if you’re trying to win the game, Broxton, who hasn’t allowed a run in 12 appearances and retired a season-high 18 consecutive batters in one stretch, would seem to be an attractive option for NL manager Mike Matheny.

“If you’re trying to put together the best team to win the game, then you take the pieces that help you win that game off the bench,” said Price.

One guy who likely will get All-Star consideration is right-hander Johnny Cueto, who leads the NL in strikeouts, innings and ERA.

“He’s at the top of the list among National League starters,” Price said. “I wish he had the won-loss to support what he’s doing which is special.”

Matheny sees the Reds regularly while competing in the NL Central. But with the All-Star comes the balance of winning and accommodating the fan vote.

“It’s a weird dynamic to put that kind of importance on winning the game and yet the fans vote the players in,” Price said. “I love the fan involvement. But to sit to there and say this game is going to decide home field advantage and you don’t get to pick your team?”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-34

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Homer Bailey7-3, 4.60 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 4-4, 4.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Billy Hamilton was given a day off Thursday. “He plays center field, he’s 160 pounds, he plays hard, runs, does everything at 100-percent, which is good,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “I want to make sure he’s strong.” Hamilton is hitting .252 with seven doubles, three triples, and 24 stolen bases. Hamilton pinch-hit in the eighth and had a sacrifice bunt.

--RF Jay Bruce, who started slowly after coming off the disabled list, hit safely in nine of 11 games. “We know his history. It’s inevitable that he’s going to go on one of those runs,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He’s being a little more discerning at the plate and getting good pitches to hit.” Bruce went 0-for-4 on Thursday.

--RHP Jonathan Broxton hasn’t allowed a run in 12 appearances. “Considering he’s coming off right elbow surgery, to do what he’s doing against right-handed and left-handed hitters in high leverage situations ... he’s giving us a shut-down inning,” Reds manager Bryan Price.

--RHP Mat Latos threw a bullpen session Thursday. While he’s on track to come off the disabled list and start on Saturday in Milwaukee, Reds manager Bryan Price said he won’t make an announcement until at least Friday. Latos has made four minor league rehab appearances.

--RHP Alfredo Simon’s effort since being moved into the starting rotation out of spring training is among the season’s most pleasant surprises. Simon, who excelled in long relief the past two seasons, replaced Mat Latos in the rotation and has gone 9-3 with a 2.95 ERA in 13 starts. “Him pitching deep into ballgames and staying aggressive in the strike zone,” said Reds manager Bryan Price when asked about the most surprising aspects of Simon’s performance to date. “He’s pitched well in some very high-leverage situations.”

--2B Brandon Phillips left Thursday’s game after six innings after injuring his index finger fielding a Yasiel Puig grounder in the sixth inning. Phillips grounded out in the bottom of the sixth then was pinch-hit for in the seventh and replaced at second base by Ramon Santiago. Reds manager Bryan Price said Phillips was uncomfortable gripping a bat.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It could’ve been a very disappointing homestand. We were stung in the first two games by the Dodgers. We came back with two very impressive wins.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price after a 4-1 win over Los Angeles on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brandon Phillips (index finger) left the game in the sixth inning June 12. Reds manager Bryan Price said Phillips was uncomfortable gripping a bat.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and was he transferred to the 60-day DL on May 15. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola, but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April. He threw bullpen sessions May 11 and May 14. He made rehab starts for Louisville on May 25, May 30 and June 4. He left his third minor league rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on June 4 as a precaution due to a calf cramp. He made his fourth, and he hopes final, Triple-A rehab start on June 9. Latos likely will be reinstated during the series June 13-15 at Milwaukee.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Sean Marshall

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

1B/C Brayan Pena

INF Ramon Santiago

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker

OF Roger Bernadina