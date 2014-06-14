Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- It’s been a long wait for Mat Latos, who is scheduled to make his 2014 debut Saturday when the Reds face the Brewers at Miller Park.

Latos underwent surgery on his elbow during the offseason then required another operation in spring when he tore cartilage in his left knee while working out.

Making matters worse, Latos experienced soreness in his forearm during his rehab, delaying his comeback even further.

All is well now though for Latos, who went 14-7 with a 3.16 ERA in 32 starts last season.

“He brings a lot to the table,” manager Bryan Price said. “He brings a lot of wins. He has a real high winning percentage as a major league starting pitcher and a lot of wins for us in the last two years. And you know we’re always looking for a boost.”

The Reds will need to make a roster move before activating Latos Saturday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-34

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mat Latos, season debut) vs. Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 4-4, 3.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mat Latos is set to make his 2014 debut Saturday against the Brewers at Miller Park. Latos underwent surgery on his right knee during spring training then was sidelined by a strained elbow during his recovery. In four minor league rehab starts, Latos posted a 2.33 ERA and threw as many as 81 pitches.

--1B Joey Votto went 1-for-5 with an RBI Friday, giving him a .316 average in 44 games at Milwaukee’s Miller Park. Votto also has 29 RBIs and nine home runs on the road against the Brewers and is a lifetime .304 hitter against Milwaukee.

--RHP Homer Bailey did not earn a decision but his four-game winning streak remains intact after allowing four runs over 6 1/3 innings Friday at Milwaukee.

--RF Jay Bruce had two hits Friday against Brewers RHP Matt Garza and is now 8-for-20 (.400) against Garza. This month, Bruce is 11-for-37 (.297) with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He brings a lot to the table. He brings a lot of wins. He has a real high winning percentage as a major league starting pitcher and a lot of wins for us in the last two years. And you know we’re always looking for a boost.” -- Manager Bryan Price, on RHP Mat Latos, who will make his season debut Saturday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brandon Phillips (sore right index finger) left the June 12 game but was back in the lineup June 13.

--RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 15. He started on April 3 for Double-A Pensacola but was scratched from a rehab start April 9 for Triple-A Louisville after reporting inflammation. He was shut down for more than a week, but he resumed throwing in late April. He threw bullpen sessions May 11 and May 14. He made rehab starts for Louisville on May 25, May 30 and June 4. He left his third minor league rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on June 4 as a precaution due to a calf cramp. He made his fourth Triple-A rehab start on June 9. Latos will be activated June 14 and start at Milwaukee.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

LHP Sean Marshall

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

1B/C Brayan Pena

INF Ramon Santiago

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker

OF Roger Bernadina