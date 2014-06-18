Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The No. 2 spot in the batting order is evolving as teams now looking for power hitters to hit behind him the leadoff man rather than contract hitters.

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Todd Frazier is a prime example of that trend. He has settled into the No. 2 hole, hitting there in eight straight games and 12 of the last 15 behind speedy center fielder Billy Hamilton.

“He’s performed there, his on-base percentage is up, last year he was a .310 guy and that’s come up, Reds manager Bryan Price said of Frazier, who has a .349 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. ”Hitting behind Billy, you have to have some patience, you have to give him the freedom to steal a base and what Todd’s done so well is he’s seen more pitches and not just because he’s taken pitches to let Billy run, but he’s waiting to get a better pitch to hit.

“I think we’re seeing a more disciplined hitter, a guy who is doing more damage. I don’t know if it’s hitting second or it’s just that his hitting plan has matured somewhat.”

Frazier gave Hamilton the space to steal two bases earlier in the game Tuesday night then hit a tiebreaking home run to lead off the top of the ninth off Pirates closer to give the Reds a 6-5 win at Pittsburgh.

The 28-year-old is having the type of season that could land him a berth in the All-Star Game for the first time in his four-year career. He leads all National League third basemen in home runs, slugging percentage (.524) and extra-base hits (31).

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-35

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 9-3, 2.95 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 4-5, 3.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Brandon Phillips had his streak of consecutive plate appearances without a strikeout end at 43 when he fanned in the seventh inning against Pirates LHP Justin Wilson in Tuesday night’s 6-5 win at Pittsburgh. That was the longest active streak in the major leagues.

--CF Billy Hamilton went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, two runs scored and two stolen bases for the leadoff spot. He is 8-for-13 (.615) in his last three games, raising his batting average to .272.

--1B Joey Votto had two hits and three RBIs on Tuesday night as he continued to spark the Reds’ offense. Cincinnati is 5-2 since Votto came off the disabled list after missing three weeks with a strained quadriceps and is averaging 5.3 runs a game during that time. He is 10-for-28 (.357) with three doubles and seven RBIs since being activated.

--RHP Alfredo Simon will start Wednesday night at Pittsburgh. His nine wins tie him for the National League lead with St. Louis RHP Adam Wainwright and has had quality starts in 11 of his 13 outings this season. Simon is 2-3 with a 2.57 ERA against the Pirates in 15 career games, including one start.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s very confident now that he can be a major league player. He has been able to put home runs, RBIs, run production and stolen bases into one package.” -- Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said of 3B Todd Frazier after a 6-5 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6.

--RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6.

--INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. His shoulder flared up during extended spring training. He was hitting off a tee in early May.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Sam LeCure

RHP Logan Ondrusek

LHP Manny Parra

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ramon Santiago

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF/INF Skip Schumaker

OF Roger Bernadina